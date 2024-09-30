So what do we know so far? Will Nightsleeper be back for a second season, when would it return, and who from the central cast would be back for the second outing?

Read on for everything you need to know about the potential for Nightsleeper season 2.

*Warning: Contains full spoilers for Nightsleeper season 1*

Will there be a Nightsleeper season 2?

Parth Thakerar and Alexandra Roach in Nightsleeper. Euston Films/Mark Mainz/BBC

We don't yet know whether there will be another season of Nightsleeper, as nothing has currently been revealed regarding the show's future.

At this point it seems somewhat unlikely, given that the show tells a contained story which comes to a definitive end – however, there have certainly been series in the past which have seemed one-and-done, but which have continued with a brand-new story.

Could we therefore see Alexandra Roach's Abby in another high-stakes scenario, trying to get to the bottom of another case? Only time will tell...

When could a potential Nightsleeper season 2 be released?

Remy Beasley and Alexandra Roach in Nightsleeper. Euston Films/Mark Mainz

Given that Nightsleeper hasn't yet been renewed for a second season, it's difficult to say exactly when it would potentially debut.

Regardless, we would imagine the absolute earliest a season 2 could arrive would be late 2025, and a 2026 release date might be more likely.

We will keep this page updated if and when we get any more concrete information regarding the show's future.

Who would be back to star in a potential Nightsleeper season 2?

Nightsleeper with Joe Cole and Alexandra Roach. BBC

Given the way the first season of Nightsleeper ends, the only cast member we'd particularly expect to see back for season 2 would be Alexandra Roach as Abby.

Joe Cole's Joseph Roag seemed to be headed straight to jail at the end of the season for his theft while on a police job, meaning his return seems unlikely.

Of course, we could also see the likes of Pamela Nomvete's Nicola Miller and Parth Thakerar's Saj Sidhu back as well, but as of now, we'll have to wait and see whether any of the show's cast will be returning for more.

Is there a trailer for a potential Nightsleeper season 2?

There isn't a trailer available for Nightsleeper season 2 just yet, but you can rewatch the season 1 trailer right here, and we'll make sure to add in any new footage as and when it becomes available.

Nightsleeper is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

