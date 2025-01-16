"It's highlighted even more in this because the premise is so brutal and uncomfortable.

"But [writer] Milly Thomas has done the most exquisite job of transferring what was in the book [from Swedish duo Jerker Eriksson and Håkan Sundquist, who write under the pen name Erik Axl Sund]," which is "very, very different" to the source material.

"Hopefully you will see how different it is when you watch it and agree that it's in a much better place for telly," she added.

Katherine Kelly, who stars alongside Myles as a psychotherapist assisting with the case, also praised Thomas for making the narrative more palatable for a TV audience.

"The book is a very hard read, I did sort of have to gather myself to read it," she said.

"I was told that it had been in the hands of other TV production companies and writers and they just hadn't been able to do it. And I can understand why, because you read the book and you think, yeah, you can't put this on screen. You can't.

"So Milly has done that brilliant thing, with the blessing of the authors, and made it into something else, but has been faithful and true to the bottom line of it, because the book is... you just couldn't do that, it wouldn't work."

Eve Myles and Dougray Scott in The Crow Girl. Paramount

The six-part series follows DCI Jeanette Kilburn (Myles), who is investigating the murders of several unidentified young men across Bristol whose bodies are discovered beaten and injected with the anaesthetic Lidocaine.

"With a lack of evidence and pressure to solve the case mounting, Jeanette enlists the help of prime suspect Carl Lowry's psychotherapist Dr Sophia Craven (Kelly), who offers a fresh but troubling perspective on the case," reads the official synopsis.

"As the police race to find answers, more questions arise when another body is found, this time of a child that has been missing for over 10 years. Jeanette is led to the mysterious Victoria, who is also a former client of Dr Craven..."

Additional cast includes Dougray Scott and Victoria Hamilton.

