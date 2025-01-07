The trailer sees a hooded figure drag a body bag into a storage lock-up as Jeanette is told another dead body has been found, before an investigation ensues.

The one-minute clip shows Jeanette and her team enlist the help of the prime suspect's psychotherapist, Dr Sophia Craven (Mr Bates vs The Post Office's Katherine Kelly), who offers a troubling perspective on the case.

For Jeanette, it's "a race against time to untangle the web of secrets to solve this mystery".

You can watch the full trailer below.

Further cast members include Elliot Edusah as diligent rookie DC Mike Dilliston, Clara Rugaard as Victoria Burkeman, Victoria Hamilton as Superintendent Verity Pound and Chloé Sweetlove as Madeleine.

There isn't long to go before the series makes its way to TV screens, as it begins streaming on Thursday 16th January on Paramount Plus. It will premiere as a box set on the streamer, so prepare for a binge watch!

The series is based on Erik Axl Sund's novel, with Milly Thomas creating the series for screen, penning four of the six episodes. It is produced by Emmy-award winning Buccaneer, who is also behind the acclaimed Marcella.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Crow Girl will be available to stream on Thursday 16th January on Paramount Plus – sign up here.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.