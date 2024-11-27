Billed as a "nail-biting, twisted and contemporary psychological thriller," it follows events after the bodies of several unidentified young men start to show up, all of them beaten and full of the anaesthetic lidocaine.

Two detectives – DCI Jeanette Kilburn (Myles) and DI Lou Stanley (Scott) – are put on the case, and soon enlist the help of prime suspect Carl Lowry’s psychotherapist Dr Sophia Craven (Kelly) who offers a "fresh but troubling perspective on the case".

Eve Myles plays DCI Jeanette Kirkland played by and Dougray Scott plays DI Lou Stanley in The Crow Girl. Paramount

The synopsis continues: "But with the killer inching ever closer to home, Jeanette and the team are in a race against time to untangle the web of secrets to solve this mystery."

The new images include snaps of Myles and Scott in character, showing the pair of detectives as they go about their troubling investigation, as well as Dr Sophia Craven, who is described as "sophisticated and poised".

Katherine Kelly plays Sophia Craven in The Crow Girl Paramount

Meanwhile, the stills also give viewers a look at diligent rookie DC Mike Dilliston (Edusah), who Lou takes under his wing during his first murder investigation.

Elliot Edusah plays Mike Dilliston and Dougray Scott plays DI Lou Stanley in The Crow Girl. Paramount

The cast for the series – which was created by Milly Thomas – also includes Clara Rugaard (I Am Mother) as Victoria Burkeman, Victoria Hamilton (COBRA) as Superintendent Verity Pound and Chloé Sweetlove (My Husband’s Double Life) as Madeleine.

The Crow Girl will debut on Paramount Plus in early 2025.

