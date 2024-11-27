Torchwood and Mr Bates vs The Post Office stars in first look at The Crow Girl thriller
The upcoming Paramount Plus thriller is billed as a "nail-biting, twisted and contemporary psychological thriller".
Paramount Plus has released some first-look images for its upcoming thriller The Crow Girl – which stars Torchwood's Eve Myles in a leading role.
The six-part series is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Erik Axl Sund and also includes Mr Bates vs the Post Office's Katherine Kelly, Vigil's Dougray Scott and Pirates star Elliot Edusah among its cast.
Billed as a "nail-biting, twisted and contemporary psychological thriller," it follows events after the bodies of several unidentified young men start to show up, all of them beaten and full of the anaesthetic lidocaine.
Two detectives – DCI Jeanette Kilburn (Myles) and DI Lou Stanley (Scott) – are put on the case, and soon enlist the help of prime suspect Carl Lowry’s psychotherapist Dr Sophia Craven (Kelly) who offers a "fresh but troubling perspective on the case".
The synopsis continues: "But with the killer inching ever closer to home, Jeanette and the team are in a race against time to untangle the web of secrets to solve this mystery."
The new images include snaps of Myles and Scott in character, showing the pair of detectives as they go about their troubling investigation, as well as Dr Sophia Craven, who is described as "sophisticated and poised".
Meanwhile, the stills also give viewers a look at diligent rookie DC Mike Dilliston (Edusah), who Lou takes under his wing during his first murder investigation.
The cast for the series – which was created by Milly Thomas – also includes Clara Rugaard (I Am Mother) as Victoria Burkeman, Victoria Hamilton (COBRA) as Superintendent Verity Pound and Chloé Sweetlove (My Husband’s Double Life) as Madeleine.
The Crow Girl will debut on Paramount Plus in early 2025.
