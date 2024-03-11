Kelly will star as psychotherapist Sophia Craven while Myles will feature as DCI Jeanette Kirkland, who together are determined "to hunt the killer despite opposition from her superiors including confidant DI Lou Stanley", according to the series synopsis.

Kirkland's less-than-impressed superior DI Lou Stanley will be played by Dougray Scott, who has most recently been seen on our screens in Irvine Welsh's Crime and BBC's Vigil season 2.

Dougray Scott as Ray Lennox in Crime season 2. Buccaneer for ITV/ITVX

The synopsis continues: "The investigation takes them into a dangerous world of historic abuse and murder. Together, they uncover a chain of shocking events that have gone overlooked for decades, as well as evidence of police corruption.

"As the body count rises and the two women are dragged into the depths of the murders, an intimacy starts to form between them, and so begins a complex, twisted love story. All the while, the killer is inching ever closer to home."

The new six-part series has been adapted from the trilogy of novels by Erik Axl Sund and comes from Buccaneer, the Emmy-winning team behind Irvine Welsh's Crime and Marcella.

Of course, neither Myles or Kelly are strangers to a gripping drama, with Myles most recently being seen in Apple TV+'s Hijack, as well as being known for her role as Gwen Cooper in Doctor Who and Torchwood.

Kelly rose to fame in beloved soap Coronation Street but has since been a mainstay in plenty of thought-provoking dramas, including The Long Shadow, Innocent and Criminal: UK.

Speaking about her new role in The Crow Girl, Myles said: "Jeanette is such a compelling character. As soon as I read the script, I knew I wanted to explore her story in more detail.

"It’s been a really terrific first few weeks on set working alongside a team of such incredibly talented people!"

Similarly, Kelly added: "I'm delighted to get started on this absorbing story filming in beautiful Bristol. The book is thrilling and Milly Thomas's scripts are even better, and I am excited to start unpicking the character of Sophia as events in the series unfold."

Filming on the series kicked off in Bristol this month, with a release date yet to be announced.

There are plenty of other cast members joining The Crow Girl, including Clara Rugaard (The Rising) as Victoria Burkeman, Victoria Hamilton (COBRA) as Superintendent Verity Pound and Elliot Edusah (Django) as DC Mike Dilliston.

Further casting includes Chloe Sweetlove (My Husband’s Double Life) as Madeleine Burkeman and Lee Boardman (Outlander) as David White.

The Crow Girl will be released on Paramount Plus in the UK and Ireland. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

