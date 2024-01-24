As Ncuti Gatwa takes over from David Tennant as the Doctor in Doctor Who, there's so much to look forward to.

From trips with the Beatles to new villains and even a Regency-era adventure, season 14 is already looking spectacular - but we've got a while to wait.

So, while we gear up for Gatwa's first season, why not catch up on everything Doctor Who has to offer? After (almost) the entire Whoniverse dropped on BBC iPlayer, there are no excuses!

Here's how to watch the whole Whoniverse in order. Get ready for the trip of a lifetime!

How to watch Doctor Who in release date order

The following list is by release order, including Doctor Who and its main spin-offs: Torchwood (four seasons), The Sarah Jane Adventures (five seasons) and Class (one season), plus the failed spin-off K-9 and Company (just one pilot episode) and the newest release, Tales of the TARDIS (one season).

It's not essential to watch them in release order - you could watch all of Doctor Who followed by its spin-offs one by one - but there is some crossover between the main series and the spin-offs, so if you want the full experience, release order is the way to go!

Some of the early episodes of Doctor Who have been lost, with some being revived in the form of animation.

An Unearthly Child, Doctor Who's first story (which consists of four episodes), did not arrive on BBC iPlayer with the rest of the episodes on 1st November 2023.

The BBC confirmed to RadioTimes.com that this is because of a rights issue - however, it is available to watch elsewhere.

  • Doctor Who season 1 (1963)
  • Doctor Who season 2 (1964)
  • Doctor Who season 3 (1965)
  • Doctor Who season 4 (1966)
  • Doctor Who season 5 (1967)
  • Doctor Who season 6 (1968)
  • Doctor Who season 7 (1970)
  • Doctor Who season 8 (1971)
  • Doctor Who season 9 (1972)
  • Doctor Who season 10 (1972)
  • Doctor Who season 11 (1973)
  • Doctor Who season 12 (1974)
  • Doctor Who season 13 (1975)
  • Doctor Who season 14 (1976)
  • Doctor Who season 15 (1977)
  • Doctor Who season 16 (1978)
  • Doctor Who season 17 (1979)
  • Doctor Who season 18 (1980)
  • K-9 and Company (1981)
  • Doctor Who season 19 (1982)
  • Doctor Who season 20 (1983)
  • The Five Doctors (1983)
  • Doctor Who season 21 (1984)
  • Doctor Who season 22 (1985)
  • Doctor Who season 23 (1986)
  • Doctor Who season 24 (1987)
  • Doctor Who season 25 (1988)
  • Doctor Who season 26 (1989)

Doctor Who was taken off air in 1989 and wouldn't return until 1996.

  • Doctor Who TV movie (1996)
Paul McGann as the Doctor holding a candle in front of the TARDIS
Paul McGann as the Doctor in the Doctor Who TV movie. BBC

After the TV movie, Doctor Who wouldn't return until the 2005 reboot, helmed by Russell T Davies.

Multiple spin-offs were introduced, and the show featured regular Christmas (and then New Year) specials. There are also various anniversary specials included.

  • Doctor Who season 1 (2005)
  • Doctor Who: The Christmas Invasion (2005 Christmas special)
  • Doctor Who season 2 (2006)
  • Doctor Who: The Runaway Bride (2006 Christmas special)
  • Torchwood season 1 (2006)
  • Doctor Who season 3 (2006 to 2007)
  • Doctor Who: Voyage of the Damned (2007 Christmas special)
  • The Sarah Jane Adventures season 1 (2007)
  • Torchwood season 2 (2008)
  • Doctor Who season 4 (2008)
  • The Sarah Jane Adventures season 2 (2008)
  • Doctor Who: The Next Doctor (2008 Christmas special)
  • Doctor Who: Planet of the Dead (2009 Spring special)
  • Torchwood season 3: Children of Earth (2009)
  • The Sarah Jane Adventures season 3 (2009)
  • Doctor Who: The Waters of Mars (2009 Autumn special)
  • Doctor Who: The End of Time Part 1 and Part 2 (2009 Christmas special)
  • Doctor Who season 5 (2010)
  • Doctor Who: A Christmas Carol (2010 Christmas special)
  • The Sarah Jane Adventures season 4 (2010)
  • Doctor Who season 6 (2011)
  • Doctor Who: The Doctor, the Widow and the Wardrobe (2011 Christmas special)
  • Torchwood season 4: Miracle Day (2011)
  • The Sarah Jane Adventures season 5 (2011)
  • Doctor Who season 7 part 1 (2012)
  • Doctor Who: The Snowmen (2012 Christmas special)
  • Doctor Who season 7 part 2 (2013)
  • Doctor Who: The Night of the Doctor (2013 mini-episode)
  • Doctor Who: The Day of the Doctor (2013 - 50th anniversary special)
  • Doctor Who: The Time of the Doctor (2013 Christmas special)
  • Doctor Who season 8 (2014)
  • Doctor Who: Last Christmas (2014 Christmas special)
  • Doctor Who season 9 (2015)
  • Doctor Who: The Husbands of River Song (2015 Christmas special)
  • Class (2016)
  • Doctor Who: The Return of Doctor Mysterio (2016 Christmas special)
  • Doctor Who season 10 (2017)
  • Doctor Who: Twice Upon a Time (2017 Christmas special)
  • Doctor Who season 11 (2018)
  • Doctor Who: Resolution (2019 New Year special)
  • Doctor Who season 12 (2020)
  • Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks (2021 New Year special)
  • Doctor Who season 13: Flux (2021)
  • Doctor Who: Eve of the Daleks (2022 New Year special)
  • Doctor Who: Legend of the Sea Devils (2022 Spring special)
  • Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor (2022 Autumn special)
  • Tales of the TARDIS (2023)
  • Doctor Who: The Star Beast (2023 - 60th anniversary special)
  • Doctor Who: Wild Blue Yonder (2023 - 60th anniversary special)
  • Doctor Who: The Giggle (2023 - 60th anniversary special)
  • Doctor Who: The Church on Ruby Road (2023 Christmas special)
  • Doctor Who season 14 (coming in May 2024)
  • Doctor Who 2024 Christmas special (coming in December 2024)
  • Doctor Who season 15 (coming in May 2025)

Also worth a watch is An Adventure in Space and Time - the docudrama about the beginnings of Doctor Who. The special episode was first released in 2013 for the show's 50th anniversary, and re-vamped for the 60th anniversary in 2023.

How to watch Doctor Who by Doctor

It goes without saying that watching all of Doctor Who in release order is... a lot. An easier way would be to divide it down by Doctor and by spin-off, which would look a bit like this:

William Hartnell - the First Doctor (1963 to 1966)

William Hartnell during rehearsals for Doctor Who wearing a monocle and a suit
William Hartnell during rehearsals for Doctor Who. Sunday Mirror/Mirrorpix/Getty Images
  • Doctor Who season 1 (1963)
  • Doctor Who season 2 (1964)
  • Doctor Who season 3 (1965)

Patrick Troughton - the Second Doctor (1966 to 1969)

The Doctor (Patrick Troughton), Polly (Anneke Wills), Ben (Michael Craze), Jamie (Frazer Hines) gathered in the TARDISS looking upwards
The Doctor (Patrick Troughton), Polly (Anneke Wills), Ben (Michael Craze), Jamie (Frazer Hines). BBC
  • Doctor Who season 4 (1966)
  • Doctor Who season 5 (1967)
  • Doctor Who season 6 (1968)

Jon Pertwee - the Third Doctor (1970 to 1974)

The Doctor (Jon Pertwee) shows Jo Grant (Katy Manning) the TARDIS dematerialisation circuit in his UNIT laboratory
The Doctor (Jon Pertwee) shows Jo Grant (Katy Manning) the TARDIS dematerialisation circuit in his UNIT laboratory. Radio Times/Don Smith
  • Doctor Who season 7 (1970)
  • Doctor Who season 8 (1971)
  • Doctor Who season 9 (1972)
  • Doctor Who season 10 (1972)
  • Doctor Who season 11 (1973)

Tom Baker - the Fourth Doctor (1974 to 1981)

Tom Baker as the Fourth Doctor in Doctor Who staring into camera
Tom Baker as the Fourth Doctor in Doctor Who. BBC One
  • Doctor Who season 12 (1974)
  • Doctor Who season 13 (1975)
  • Doctor Who season 14 (1977)
  • Doctor Who season 15 (1977)
  • Doctor Who season 16 (1978)
  • Doctor Who season 17 (1979)
  • Doctor Who season 18 (1980)

Peter Davison - the Fifth Doctor (1982 to 1984)

Peter Davison as the Fifth Doctor throwing a cricket ball in the air in front of the TARDIS
Peter Davison as the Fifth Doctor. Avalon/Getty Images
  • Doctor Who season 19 (1982)
  • Doctor Who season 20 (1983)
  • The Five Doctors (1983)
  • Doctor Who season 21 (1984)

Colin Baker - the Sixth Doctor (1984 to 1986)

Colin Baker wearing a colourful suit with his hand outstretched
Colin Baker as the Sixth Doctor.
  • Doctor Who season 22 (1985)
  • Doctor Who season 23 (1986)

Sylvester McCoy - the Seventh Doctor (1987 to 1989)

Doctor Who - Sylvester McCoy wearing a grey suit and beige hat, holding a staff
Doctor Who - Sylvester McCoy. BBC
  • Doctor Who season 24 (1987)
  • Doctor Who season 25 (1988)
  • Doctor Who season 26 (1989)

Paul McGann - the Eighth Doctor (1996)

Paul McGann as the Eighth Doctor in Doctor Who standing in the doorway of the TARDIS
Paul McGann as the Eighth Doctor in Doctor Who. BBC
  • Doctor Who TV movie (1996)

Christopher Eccleston - the Ninth Doctor (2005)

Christopher Eccleston wearing a leather jacket, arms folded, in front of the TARDIS
Christopher Eccleston as the Ninth Doctor in Doctor Who. BBC
  • Doctor Who season 1 (2005)

David Tennant - the Tenth Doctor (2005 to 2010)

David Tennant standing in front of the TARDIS looking concerned
David Tennant in Doctor Who. BBC
  • Doctor Who: The Christmas Invasion (2005 Christmas special)
  • Doctor Who season 2 (2006)
  • Doctor Who: The Runaway Bride (2006 Christmas special)
  • Doctor Who season 3 (2006 to 2007)
  • Doctor Who: Voyage of the Damned (2007 Christmas special)
  • Doctor Who season 4 (2008 to 2010)
  • Doctor Who: The Next Doctor (2008 Christmas special)
  • Doctor Who: Planet of the Dead (2009 Spring special)
  • Doctor Who: The Waters of Mars (2009 Autumn special)
  • Doctor Who: The End of Time Part 1 and Part 2 (2010 Christmas special)

Matt Smith - the Eleventh Doctor (2010 to 2013)

Matt Smith in Doctor Who as The Doctor, standing in front of the TARDIS.
Matt Smith in Doctor Who as the Doctor. BBC
  • Doctor Who season 5 (2010)
  • Doctor Who: A Christmas Carol (2010 Christmas special)
  • Doctor Who season 6 (2011)
  • Doctor Who: The Doctor, the Widow and the Wardrobe (2011 Christmas special)
  • Doctor Who season 7 part 1 (2012)
  • Doctor Who: The Snowmen (2012 Christmas special)
  • Doctor Who season 7 part 2 (2013)
  • Doctor Who: The Night of the Doctor (2013 mini-episode)
  • Doctor Who: The Day of the Doctor (2013 - 50th anniversary special)
  • Doctor Who: The Time of the Doctor (2013 Christmas special)

Peter Capaldi - the Twelfth Doctor (2014 to 2017)

Peter Capaldi wearing a tattered suit
Peter Capaldi as the Doctor in Twice Upon a Time.
  • Doctor Who season 8 (2014)
  • Doctor Who: Last Christmas (2014 Christmas special)
  • Doctor Who season 9 (2015)
  • Doctor Who: The Husbands of River Song (2015 Christmas special)
  • Doctor Who: The Return of Doctor Mysterio (2016 Christmas special)
  • Doctor Who season 10 (2017)
  • Doctor Who: Twice Upon a Time (2017 Christmas special)

Jodie Whittaker - the Thirteenth Doctor (2018 to 2022)

Jodie Whittaker as The Doctor in Doctor Who wearing a purple jumper and blue-grey jacket, with a man and the TARDIS blurred in the background
Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/James Pardon
  • Doctor Who season 11 (2018)
  • Doctor Who: Resolution (2019 New Year special)
  • Doctor Who season 12 (2020)
  • Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks (2021 New Year special)
  • Doctor Who season 13: Flux (2021)
  • Doctor Who: Eve of the Daleks (2022 New Year special)
  • Doctor Who: Legend of the Sea Devils (2022 Spring special)
  • Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor (2022 Autumn special)

David Tennant - the Fourteenth Doctor (2023)

The Doctor (David Tennant) in Doctor Who standing in the TARDIS using the control panel
The Doctor (David Tennant) in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon
  • Doctor Who: The Star Beast (2023 - 60th anniversary special)
  • Doctor Who: Wild Blue Yonder (2023 - 60th anniversary special)
  • Doctor Who: The Giggle (2023 - 60th anniversary special)

Ncuti Gatwa - the Fifteenth Doctor (2023-present)

Ncuti Gatwa in Doctor Who – he is wearing a brown leather jacket and a turquoise shirt, he is smiling and clicking his fingers and is stood inside the TARDIS
Ncuti Gatwa in Doctor Who. BBC
  • Doctor Who: The Church on Ruby Road (2023 Christmas special)
  • Doctor Who season 14 (coming in May 2024)
  • Doctor Who 2024 Christmas special (coming in December 2024)
  • Doctor Who season 15 (coming in May 2025)

Torchwood (2006 to 2008)

Torchwood characters stood together looking into camera
Torchwood. BBC
  • Torchwood season 1 (2006)
  • Torchwood season 2 (2008)
  • Torchwood season 3: Children of Earth (2009)
  • Torchwood season 4: Miracle Day (2011)

The Sarah Jane Adventures (2007 to 2011)

The cast of The Sarah Jane Adventures gathered together looking past camera
The Sarah Jane Adventures. BBC
  • The Sarah Jane Adventures season 1 (2007)
  • The Sarah Jane Adventures season 2 (2008)
  • The Sarah Jane Adventures season 3 (2009)
  • The Sarah Jane Adventures season 4 (2010)
  • The Sarah Jane Adventures season 5 (2011)

Tales of the TARDIS (2023)

Jamie (Frazer Hines) and Zoe (Wendy Padbury) in Tales of the Tardis holding hands inside the TARDIS
Jamie (Frazer Hines) and Zoe (Wendy Padbury) in Tales of the Tardis. Alistair Heap/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios
  • Earthshock
  • The Mind Robber
  • Vengeance on Varos
  • The Three Doctors
  • The Time Meddler
  • The Curse of Fenric

Doctor Who will return in May. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

