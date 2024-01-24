So, while we gear up for Gatwa's first season, why not catch up on everything Doctor Who has to offer? After (almost) the entire Whoniverse dropped on BBC iPlayer, there are no excuses!

Here's how to watch the whole Whoniverse in order. Get ready for the trip of a lifetime!

The following list is by release order, including Doctor Who and its main spin-offs: Torchwood (four seasons), The Sarah Jane Adventures (five seasons) and Class (one season), plus the failed spin-off K-9 and Company (just one pilot episode) and the newest release, Tales of the TARDIS (one season).

It's not essential to watch them in release order - you could watch all of Doctor Who followed by its spin-offs one by one - but there is some crossover between the main series and the spin-offs, so if you want the full experience, release order is the way to go!

Some of the early episodes of Doctor Who have been lost, with some being revived in the form of animation.

An Unearthly Child, Doctor Who's first story (which consists of four episodes), did not arrive on BBC iPlayer with the rest of the episodes on 1st November 2023.

The BBC confirmed to RadioTimes.com that this is because of a rights issue - however, it is available to watch elsewhere.

Doctor Who season 1 (1963)

(1963) Doctor Who season 2 (1964)

(1964) Doctor Who season 3 (1965)

(1965) Doctor Who season 4 (1966)

(1966) Doctor Who season 5 (1967)

(1967) Doctor Who season 6 (1968)

(1968) Doctor Who season 7 (1970)

(1970) Doctor Who season 8 (1971)

(1971) Doctor Who season 9 (1972)

(1972) Doctor Who season 10 (1972)

(1972) Doctor Who season 11 (1973)

(1973) Doctor Who season 12 (1974)

(1974) Doctor Who season 13 (1975)

(1975) Doctor Who season 14 (1976)

(1976) Doctor Who season 15 (1977)

(1977) Doctor Who season 16 (1978)

(1978) Doctor Who season 17 (1979)

(1979) Doctor Who season 18 (1980)

(1980) K-9 and Company (1981)

(1981) Doctor Who season 19 (1982)

(1982) Doctor Who season 20 (1983)

(1983) The Five Doctors (1983)

(1983) Doctor Who season 21 (1984)

(1984) Doctor Who season 22 (1985)

(1985) Doctor Who season 23 (1986)

(1986) Doctor Who season 24 (1987)

(1987) Doctor Who season 25 (1988)

(1988) Doctor Who season 26 (1989)

Doctor Who was taken off air in 1989 and wouldn't return until 1996.

Doctor Who TV movie (1996)

Paul McGann as the Doctor in the Doctor Who TV movie. BBC

After the TV movie, Doctor Who wouldn't return until the 2005 reboot, helmed by Russell T Davies.

Multiple spin-offs were introduced, and the show featured regular Christmas (and then New Year) specials. There are also various anniversary specials included.

Doctor Who season 1 (2005)

(2005) Doctor Who: The Christmas Invasion (2005 Christmas special)

(2005 Christmas special) Doctor Who season 2 (2006)

(2006) Doctor Who: The Runaway Bride (2006 Christmas special)

(2006 Christmas special) Torchwood season 1 (2006)

(2006) Doctor Who season 3 (2006 to 2007)

(2006 to 2007) Doctor Who: Voyage of the Damned (2007 Christmas special)

(2007 Christmas special) The Sarah Jane Adventures season 1 (2007)

(2007) Torchwood season 2 (2008)

(2008) Doctor Who season 4 (2008)

(2008) The Sarah Jane Adventures season 2 (2008)

(2008) Doctor Who: The Next Doctor (2008 Christmas special)

(2008 Christmas special) Doctor Who: Planet of the Dead (2009 Spring special)

(2009 Spring special) Torchwood season 3: Children of Earth (2009)

(2009) The Sarah Jane Adventures season 3 (2009)

(2009) Doctor Who: The Waters of Mars (2009 Autumn special)

(2009 Autumn special) Doctor Who: The End of Time Part 1 and Part 2 (2009 Christmas special)

(2009 Christmas special) Doctor Who season 5 (2010)

(2010) Doctor Who: A Christmas Carol (2010 Christmas special)

(2010 Christmas special) The Sarah Jane Adventures season 4 (2010)

(2010) Doctor Who season 6 (2011)

(2011) Doctor Who: The Doctor, the Widow and the Wardrobe (2011 Christmas special)

(2011 Christmas special) Torchwood season 4: Miracle Day (2011)

(2011) The Sarah Jane Adventures season 5 (2011)

(2011) Doctor Who season 7 part 1 (2012)

(2012) Doctor Who: The Snowmen (2012 Christmas special)

(2012 Christmas special) Doctor Who season 7 part 2 (2013)

(2013) Doctor Who: The Night of the Doctor (2013 mini-episode)

(2013 mini-episode) Doctor Who: The Day of the Doctor (2013 - 50th anniversary special)

(2013 - 50th anniversary special) Doctor Who: The Time of the Doctor (2013 Christmas special)

(2013 Christmas special) Doctor Who season 8 (2014)

(2014) Doctor Who: Last Christmas (2014 Christmas special)

(2014 Christmas special) Doctor Who season 9 (2015)

(2015) Doctor Who: The Husbands of River Song (2015 Christmas special)

(2015 Christmas special) Class (2016)

(2016) Doctor Who: The Return of Doctor Mysterio (2016 Christmas special)

(2016 Christmas special) Doctor Who season 10 (2017)

(2017) Doctor Who: Twice Upon a Time (2017 Christmas special)

(2017 Christmas special) Doctor Who season 11 (2018)

(2018) Doctor Who: Resolution (2019 New Year special)

(2019 New Year special) Doctor Who season 12 (2020)

(2020) Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks (2021 New Year special)

(2021 New Year special) Doctor Who season 13: Flux (2021)

(2021) Doctor Who: Eve of the Daleks (2022 New Year special)

(2022 New Year special) Doctor Who: Legend of the Sea Devils (2022 Spring special)

(2022 Spring special) Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor (2022 Autumn special)

(2022 Autumn special) Tales of the TARDIS (2023)

(2023) Doctor Who: The Star Beast (2023 - 60th anniversary special)

(2023 - 60th anniversary special) Doctor Who: Wild Blue Yonder (2023 - 60th anniversary special)

(2023 - 60th anniversary special) Doctor Who: The Giggle (2023 - 60th anniversary special)

(2023 - 60th anniversary special) Doctor Who: The Church on Ruby Road (2023 Christmas special)

(2023 Christmas special) Doctor Who season 14 (coming in May 2024)

(coming in May 2024) Doctor Who 2024 Christmas special (coming in December 2024)

(coming in December 2024) Doctor Who season 15 (coming in May 2025)

Also worth a watch is An Adventure in Space and Time - the docudrama about the beginnings of Doctor Who. The special episode was first released in 2013 for the show's 50th anniversary, and re-vamped for the 60th anniversary in 2023.

How to watch Doctor Who by Doctor

It goes without saying that watching all of Doctor Who in release order is... a lot. An easier way would be to divide it down by Doctor and by spin-off, which would look a bit like this:

William Hartnell - the First Doctor (1963 to 1966)

William Hartnell during rehearsals for Doctor Who. Sunday Mirror/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

Doctor Who season 1 (1963)

(1963) Doctor Who season 2 (1964)

(1964) Doctor Who season 3 (1965)

Patrick Troughton - the Second Doctor (1966 to 1969)

The Doctor (Patrick Troughton), Polly (Anneke Wills), Ben (Michael Craze), Jamie (Frazer Hines). BBC

Doctor Who season 4 (1966)

(1966) Doctor Who season 5 (1967)

(1967) Doctor Who season 6 (1968)

Jon Pertwee - the Third Doctor (1970 to 1974)

The Doctor (Jon Pertwee) shows Jo Grant (Katy Manning) the TARDIS dematerialisation circuit in his UNIT laboratory. Radio Times/Don Smith

Doctor Who season 7 (1970)

(1970) Doctor Who season 8 (1971)

(1971) Doctor Who season 9 (1972)

(1972) Doctor Who season 10 (1972)

(1972) Doctor Who season 11 (1973)

Tom Baker - the Fourth Doctor (1974 to 1981)

Tom Baker as the Fourth Doctor in Doctor Who. BBC One

Doctor Who season 12 (1974)

(1974) Doctor Who season 13 (1975)

(1975) Doctor Who season 14 (1977)

(1977) Doctor Who season 15 (1977)

(1977) Doctor Who season 16 (1978)

(1978) Doctor Who season 17 (1979)

(1979) Doctor Who season 18 (1980)

Peter Davison - the Fifth Doctor (1982 to 1984)

Peter Davison as the Fifth Doctor. Avalon/Getty Images

Doctor Who season 19 (1982)

(1982) Doctor Who season 20 (1983)

(1983) The Five Doctors (1983)

(1983) Doctor Who season 21 (1984)

Colin Baker - the Sixth Doctor (1984 to 1986)

Colin Baker as the Sixth Doctor.

Doctor Who season 22 (1985)

(1985) Doctor Who season 23 (1986)

Sylvester McCoy - the Seventh Doctor (1987 to 1989)

Doctor Who - Sylvester McCoy. BBC

Doctor Who season 24 (1987)

(1987) Doctor Who season 25 (1988)

(1988) Doctor Who season 26 (1989)

Paul McGann - the Eighth Doctor (1996)

Paul McGann as the Eighth Doctor in Doctor Who. BBC

Doctor Who TV movie (1996)

Christopher Eccleston - the Ninth Doctor (2005)

Christopher Eccleston as the Ninth Doctor in Doctor Who. BBC

Doctor Who season 1 (2005)

David Tennant - the Tenth Doctor (2005 to 2010)

David Tennant in Doctor Who. BBC

Doctor Who: The Christmas Invasion (2005 Christmas special)

(2005 Christmas special) Doctor Who season 2 (2006)

(2006) Doctor Who: The Runaway Bride (2006 Christmas special)

(2006 Christmas special) Doctor Who season 3 (2006 to 2007)

(2006 to 2007) Doctor Who: Voyage of the Damned (2007 Christmas special)

(2007 Christmas special) Doctor Who season 4 (2008 to 2010)

(2008 to 2010) Doctor Who: The Next Doctor (2008 Christmas special)

(2008 Christmas special) Doctor Who: Planet of the Dead (2009 Spring special)

(2009 Spring special) Doctor Who: The Waters of Mars (2009 Autumn special)

(2009 Autumn special) Doctor Who: The End of Time Part 1 and Part 2 (2010 Christmas special)

Matt Smith - the Eleventh Doctor (2010 to 2013)

Matt Smith in Doctor Who as the Doctor. BBC

Doctor Who season 5 (2010)

(2010) Doctor Who: A Christmas Carol (2010 Christmas special)

(2010 Christmas special) Doctor Who season 6 (2011)

(2011) Doctor Who: The Doctor, the Widow and the Wardrobe (2011 Christmas special)

(2011 Christmas special) Doctor Who season 7 part 1 (2012)

(2012) Doctor Who: The Snowmen (2012 Christmas special)

(2012 Christmas special) Doctor Who season 7 part 2 (2013)

(2013) Doctor Who: The Night of the Doctor (2013 mini-episode)

(2013 mini-episode) Doctor Who: The Day of the Doctor (2013 - 50th anniversary special)

(2013 - 50th anniversary special) Doctor Who: The Time of the Doctor (2013 Christmas special)

Peter Capaldi - the Twelfth Doctor (2014 to 2017)

Peter Capaldi as the Doctor in Twice Upon a Time.

Doctor Who season 8 (2014)

(2014) Doctor Who: Last Christmas (2014 Christmas special)

(2014 Christmas special) Doctor Who season 9 (2015)

(2015) Doctor Who: The Husbands of River Song (2015 Christmas special)

(2015 Christmas special) Doctor Who: The Return of Doctor Mysterio (2016 Christmas special)

(2016 Christmas special) Doctor Who season 10 (2017)

(2017) Doctor Who: Twice Upon a Time (2017 Christmas special)

Jodie Whittaker - the Thirteenth Doctor (2018 to 2022)

Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/James Pardon

Doctor Who season 11 (2018)

(2018) Doctor Who: Resolution (2019 New Year special)

(2019 New Year special) Doctor Who season 12 (2020)

(2020) Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks (2021 New Year special)

(2021 New Year special) Doctor Who season 13: Flux (2021)

(2021) Doctor Who: Eve of the Daleks (2022 New Year special)

(2022 New Year special) Doctor Who: Legend of the Sea Devils (2022 Spring special)

(2022 Spring special) Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor (2022 Autumn special)

David Tennant - the Fourteenth Doctor (2023)

The Doctor (David Tennant) in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

Doctor Who: The Star Beast (2023 - 60th anniversary special)

(2023 - 60th anniversary special) Doctor Who: Wild Blue Yonder (2023 - 60th anniversary special)

(2023 - 60th anniversary special) Doctor Who: The Giggle (2023 - 60th anniversary special)

Ncuti Gatwa - the Fifteenth Doctor (2023-present)

Ncuti Gatwa in Doctor Who. BBC

Doctor Who: The Church on Ruby Road (2023 Christmas special)

(2023 Christmas special) Doctor Who season 14 (coming in May 2024)

(coming in May 2024) Doctor Who 2024 Christmas special (coming in December 2024)

(coming in December 2024) Doctor Who season 15 (coming in May 2025)

Torchwood (2006 to 2008)

Torchwood. BBC

Torchwood season 1 (2006)

(2006) Torchwood season 2 (2008)

(2008) Torchwood season 3: Children of Earth (2009)

(2009) Torchwood season 4: Miracle Day (2011)

The Sarah Jane Adventures (2007 to 2011)

The Sarah Jane Adventures. BBC

The Sarah Jane Adventures season 1 (2007)

(2007) The Sarah Jane Adventures season 2 (2008)

(2008) The Sarah Jane Adventures season 3 (2009)

(2009) The Sarah Jane Adventures season 4 (2010)

(2010) The Sarah Jane Adventures season 5 (2011)

Tales of the TARDIS (2023)

Jamie (Frazer Hines) and Zoe (Wendy Padbury) in Tales of the Tardis. Alistair Heap/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios

Earthshock

The Mind Robber

Vengeance on Varos

The Three Doctors

The Time Meddler

The Curse of Fenric

Doctor Who will return in May. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

