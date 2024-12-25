We also get a glimpse at the return of former TARDIS traveller Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) alongside UNIT – following her poignant cameo in 2024's festive special Joy to the World.

The new footage also hints at the return of the villainous Pantheon of Discord, with the Doctor warning of "forces beyond this universe" playing "deadly" games.

Check the trailer out below:

The next season of Doctor Who is expected to air in spring 2025.

Jonah Hauer-King will also join the cast, reportedly as a love interest of Ruby Sunday. We'll also get to see Archie Panjabi as a new villainous character.

While Millie Gibson's Ruby departed the TARDIS in emotional scenes at the end of season 14, showrunner Russell T Davies previously confirmed that she'll be returning to the show, as part of our new time-travelling trio.

Belinda Chandra (Varada Sethu) in Doctor Who BBC

In a recent issue of Doctor Who Magazine, Davies also confirmed that six different writers will be on board for the new season.

While he's kept fairly tight-lipped on the episodes themselves, he did admit his excitement for episode 6 of the new season, previously saying at a BAFTA event: "There's one next year where I very specifically said, 'I want this film crossed with that thing,' and that's the best episode ever!

"Episode 6 next year, watch episode 6 next year – it's a riot. My God, it's a riot. It's hilarious."

Get ready!

Doctor Who season 15 will be released in May 2025.

