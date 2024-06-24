However, showrunner Russell T Davies has now given us a particular episode to look out for, highlighting the sixth instalment in the next run as "hilarious" and "a riot".

Speaking at a BAFTA event called A Life in Pictures: Russell T Davies, he said: "There's one next year where I very specifically said, 'I want this film crossed with that thing,' and that's the best episode ever! Episode 6 next year, watch episode 6 next year – it's a riot. My God, it's a riot. It's hilarious."

Ncuti Gatwa, Millie Gibson and Russell T Davies on the blue carpet for the Doctor Who season 14 premiere. BBC Studios/Jonathan Birch

It's not yet clear whether the episode in question has been written by Davies or whether it comes from another writer, but the showrunner has already teased that we will see more female writers and writers of colour working on season 15.

More like this

Read more:

Season 14's episodes were written entirely by Davies himself, other than Rogue, which was written by Kate Herron and Briony Redman, and Boom, which was written by Moffat.

That episode introduced us to the character of Mundy Flynn, who was surprisingly played by Sethu.

While Sethu is returning as a new companion for next year, she is not expected to be playing the same character, with Moffat teasing that there is "a plan" when it comes to this double casting.

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Davies previously revealed that fans can expect to see season 15 in May 2025, saying in an interview with The Big Issue in 2023: "If I sound a bit hyper, it's because I just this morning delivered a Doctor Who script that will be on air in May 2025.

"And it's brand new. It does things we've never done before. The writing really pushed me. It's such a mad episode, I had to deliver it with a diagram explaining what's going on! I’ve never had to do that in my entire life before."

Doctor Who season 14 is available to stream in full on BBC iPlayer. Previous seasons are also available to stream on iPlayer, with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.