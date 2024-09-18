Details about her role remain under wraps for now, and the BBC and Disney Plus declined to comment when approached by Deadline.

Panjabi is known for a variety of roles on both UK and US screens, having starred in shows like Life on Mars, Blindspot and The Good Wife.

More recently, Panjabi has been seen on our screens in Apple TV+'s Hijack alongside Idris Elba, as well as in true crime drama Under the Bridge as Suman, the mother of murdered teenager Reena Virk.

In terms of film, Panjabi has starred in East Is East, Bend It Like Beckham and A Mighty Heart.

Over the course of her career, Panjabi became the first Asian actor to win a Primetime Emmy Award in 2010 for her work in The Good Wife, as well as multiple other award nominations.

Archie Panjabi in Hijack. Apple

While details about her Doctor Who role remain a mystery for now, the calibre of villainous additions in the 14th season of the show proved to be a major hit with fans, so it's safe to say we're excited to learn more.

We do know that Panjabi will be joining Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson in the new season, as well as Varada Sethu, who will be joining the series as the Doctor's new companion, Belinda Chandra.

Filming for the 15th season of Doctor Who wrapped earlier this year, and as well as new characters, fans of the sci-fi series are also intrigued to see how having two companions will unfold for the Doctor.

On the announcement of her casting in the series, Sethu said: "I feel like the luckiest person in the world. It is such an honour to be a part of the Whoniverse.

"I'm so grateful to the whole Doctor Who family – because that is what they are - for welcoming me with open arms and making me feel so at home.

"I couldn't ask for a better team than Ncuti and Millie to be on this adventure with, this is SO much fun!"

Most recently, it was also announced that former Coronation Street star Charlie Condou will also be joining the 15th season - but similarly to Panjabi, details about his role remain a secret for now.

As of now, Doctor Who fans have the much-anticipated Christmas special to look ahead to, which is set to be a veritable festive treat for fans.

Entitled Joy to the World, the new episode will see the return of Gatwa's Doctor and also introduce fans to Nicola Coughlan's guest character of Joy.

The Bridgerton star was announced as starring in the festive special some time ago, but more recently, a first-look clip was released at San Diego Comic-Con.

The new episode has been written by former showrunner Steven Moffat, so it's sure to be quite the episode packed full of twists and turns.

Doctor Who season 15 will be released in May 2025.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.