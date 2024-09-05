When approached by RadioTimes.com, a spokesperson for the BBC declined to comment.

Condou played Marcus Dent in the ITV soap and also starred as the lead in ITV's Unforgotten back in 2017. He first appeared Coronation Street from 2007 to 2008 before taking a break and later returning from 2011 until his last appearance in 2014.

Condou's other projects include Holby City, Midsomer Murders and Casualty.

More like this

Read more:

Filming for season 15 wrapped earlier this year, with Ncuti Gatwa returning at the helm as the Doctor and this time round, he will have two companions by his side. Alongside Millie Gibson's Ruby Sunday, Sethu will join the cast as companion Belinda Chandra.

"I feel like the luckiest person in the world. It is such an honour to be a part of the Whoniverse," Sethu said of her casting.

"I'm so grateful to the whole Doctor Who family – because that is what they are - for welcoming me with open arms and making me feel so at home. I couldn't ask for a better team than Ncuti and Millie to be on this adventure with, this is SO much fun!"

Varada Sethu, Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson for Doctor Who. BBC

Showrunner Russell T Davies said Gibson and Sethu will be "fighting side by side" and three of them will be needed "because the stakes are higher than ever!"

Doctor Who fans will have seen Sethu in an episode of season 14, having made an appearance as Mundy Flynn, but this has no connection to her new character – with Sethu having no idea she would later be cast as Belinda when filming Boom.

At the time, she said: "I was just in it for the ride, I had a great time for those three weeks. I was devastated to be leaving because I had so much fun but I didn't know anything about it. That call came much later, months and months later."

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Doctor Who season 15 will be released in May 2025.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.