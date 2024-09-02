The series has been through two more creative cycles since then, with the latest being led by returning showrunner Russell T Davies and star Ncuti Gatwa, who portrays the Fifteenth Doctor.

As the first Black man to play the role, Gatwa has faced racist abuse since his casting was announced, while some viewers have also turned on the show for its inclusion of LGBTQ+ themes.

In an interview with The Times, Smith explained that he couldn't fathom why certain people have chosen to take such aggressive stances on the show.

"Those debates reduce it to a place that it doesn't need to be in," he said. "People that attack Doctor Who blow my mind. It's about an alien who is cool and travels around the universe saving civilisations – what's not to love?"

While Smith has moved on to a high-profile new role in Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, and admits to rarely still watching Doctor Who, he remembers fondly what was a career-making gig for him.

"Nobody knew who I was and suddenly I was f**king Doctor Who," he recalled. "I feel very proud to have been in the show.

"It changed my life because few shows are watched by a nine-year-old, mum and dad and 83-year-old grandma. That's three generations, and you're in people's homes at Christmas. It's an amazing responsibility."

Matt Smith as the Doctor in Doctor Who. BBC/Adrian Rogers

Doctor Who aired its first Christmas special in six years in 2023, that being The Church on Ruby Road, and will return to the festive schedules in a few months' time (eek!) with Steven Moffat's much-anticipated Joy to the World.

Gatwa will star in the episode, with Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan stepping in for Millie Gibson, whose companion tearfully left the TARDIS in season 14 finale Empire of Death.

