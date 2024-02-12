Starring Lily Gladstone, Archie Panjabi and Riley Keough, the show delves into the events surrounding the disappearance and reveals the truth about the unlikely killers.

So, when is it set to land? Read on for everything you need to know.

Under the Bridge will premiere with two episodes on 17th April 2024 on Hulu.

The series will eventually come to Disney Plus in other territories including the UK, but a release date for this is yet to be announced.

The project was first announced as a potential movie in 2010, with producer Jennifer Simpson saying at the time: "Rebecca's book is a stunning and heartbreaking tale that looks at a very dark side of teenage life.

"We are committed to bringing Under the Bridge to the big screen and making a film that does this story justice."

Shawn Williamson added: "Under the Bridge is a riveting account of a tragic and disturbing incident. We believe this is an important story to tell."

How many episodes are there in Under the Bridge?

There will be eight episodes in total.

After the first two episodes premiere on Hulu on 17th April, the remaining instalments will drop weekly on the streaming platform.

Under the Bridge cast: Who stars in the series alongside Lily Gladstone?

Daisy Jones & The Six: Riley Keough as Daisy Jones. Prime Video

Daisy Jones & The Six star Riley Keough leads the cast as author Rebecca Godfrey as she investigates the horrific case, while Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon) will appear as Cam Bentland, a local police officer who happens to be the only woman of colour on the force.

Meanwhile, Vritika Gupta (Cross Hollow, Say Goodbye) will play Reena Virk, while Ezra Faroque Khan (Doctor Strange) will appear as Manjit Virk, Reena's father, and Archie Panjabi (The Good Wife) will star as Suman Virk, Reena's mother.

The cast will be rounded out by Chloe Guidry (The Park), Javon Walton (Euphoria), Aiyana Goodfellow (Small Axe) and Izzy G (AJ and the Queen).

Behind the camera, Samir Mehta and Liz Tigelaar will serve as co-showrunners, as well as executive producers, while Riley Keough will also serve as a producer.

"This is my first time producing a series, which has been a really incredible experience," Keough previously said.

What is Under the Bridge about?

"Reena Virk, a 14-year-old girl, went to join friends at a party and never returned home. Seven teenage girls and a boy were accused of the savage murder," the official synopsis reads.

Virk was a teenage Canadian girl of South Asian descent who was bullied by her peers.

On 14th November, Virk was lured to a party near the Craigflower Bridge where she was beaten by seven teenage girls and one teenage boy.

Virk eventually escaped, but as she was walking home, two of her attackers – Kelly Ellard, who was 15, and Warren Glowatski, who was 16 – attacked her again, with both later found guilty of second-degree murder.

