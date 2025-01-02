Speaking to Doctor Who Magazine about the spin-off, Davies said: "It's my job to hype, but the hype for that show is still way, way off – it's far from transmission.

"Here, right now, in the cool, dry downloads of a distant gaze, I can tell you... that's one of the greatest shoots of my life and one of the greatest shows of my entire career.

"You can doubt me and cry hype... and get left behind. Oh my God, it's good!"

Filming for the five-parter began in August, and is set to pick up with some familiar characters from Doctor Who as they attempt to prevent a war involving classic monsters the Sea Devils – and it's clear Davies is excited about what's to come.

The mysterious synopsis for the spin-off reads: "When a fearsome and ancient species emerges from the ocean, dramatically revealing themselves to humanity, an international crisis is triggered.

"With the entire population at risk, UNIT step into action as the land and sea wage war."

So far, several cast members have been announced for the series, with Doctor Who alumni Jemma Redgrave, Alexander Devrient and Ruth Madeley reprising their original roles as UNIT boss Kate Lethbridge-Stewart, UNIT staff member Colonel Ibrahim and scientific advisor Shirley Anne Bingham, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Russell Tovey set to play brand new characters.

As for if there there be a cameo from the Doctor himself – only time will tell.

Doctor Who aired its most recent episode, the 2024 Christmas special, on Christmas Day, which saw a viewership of 4.11 million.

Season 15 is set to air next year, and will pick up with Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor as he journeys across the universe with a new companion played by Varada Sethu.

The War Between the Land and the Sea will air on BBC One on BBC iPlayer. Doctor Who season 15 will be released in 2025.

