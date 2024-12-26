It must be noted that this is not the full story as it doesn't include viewers who will be watching on catch-up. This number is expected to rise when the seven-day consolidated viewing figures come in.

Doctor Who's latest festive adventure followed the Fifteenth Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and guest companion Joy (Nicola Coughlan) to the Time Hotel as they attempted to stop the villainous Villengard from growing a star and destroying humanity in the process.

Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor and Nicola Coughlan as Joy in Doctor Who: Joy to the World BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/Lara Cornell

The episode also saw the Doctor coming to terms with the departure of his companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) and fans were treated to a trailer of what's to come in the next season of the sci-fi series as Gatwa returns to the role.

The big winner of Christmas Day 2024, though, was the Gavin and Stacey finale, with overnight figures of 12.3 million. The James Corden and Ruth Jones comedy made a long-awaited return to BBC One, airing at 9pm.

The new Wallace and Gromit film, Vengeance Most Fowl, brought in 9.38 million viewers, while the King's Christmas message secured 6.81 million.

The cast of Gavin & Stacey's 2024 Christmas special. BBC/Toffee International Ltd/Tom Jackson

Call the Midwife and EastEnders were the next most-watched programmes, with overnight figures of 4.42 million and 4.39 million respectively.

The top 10 programmes on Christmas Day (according to BARB figures) can be viewed below:

Gavin & Stacey - 12.32m Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl - 9.38m The King (across BBC and ITV) - 6.81m Call The Midwife - 4.42m EastEnders - 4.39m Doctor Who - 4.11m Strictly Come Dancing - 4.05m EastEnders - 3.98m Tiddler - 3.23m The Weakest Link - 3.05m

Doctor Who: Joy to the World is available to watch on BBC iPlayer. Doctor Who will also return in 2025 to BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

