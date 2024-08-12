It's hardly a surprise that the spin-off has been greenlit - Who's current showrunner Russell T Davies helped to create both Torchwood and The Sarah Jane Adventures during his previous tenure running the series, and ever since he returned he has made clear his intentions to build out the universe further.

But what is The War Between the Land and the Sea about, who is set to star in it and when is it likely to be released? Read on for everything you need to know.

When will The War Between the Land and the Sea be released?

Jemma Redgrave as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart in Doctor Who's The Legend of Ruby Sunday. ,BBC STUDIOS 2023,Sophie Mutevelian

We don't yet know when The War Between the Land and the Sea will be released, but we do know that it is starting shooting in August 2024.

A week after the show was announced at San Diego Comic-Con, executive producer Jane Tranter told Deadline: "We announced last week that we’re doing The War Between the Land and the Sea, which is the first time there’s a miniseries within the whole universe. So we’re thrilled that the BBC and Disney Plus have awarded us that to do."

Given production timelines, it seems that the earliest we'll see the miniseries is late 2025, with the potential that it could be pushed until early 2026. We'll keep this page updated if and when we get any further information regarding the show's release.

When the show was first announced, Russell T Davies said: "I’m so lucky to work with such a magnificent cast. And this is a huge, muscular, thrilling drama which will shake the Whoniverse to its foundations. When the Doctor’s not in town, the whole of humanity is in trouble."

Lindsay Salt, director of drama at the BBC, added: "The War Between the Land and the Sea is another utterly unique and gripping drama from Russell T Davies, and we’re delighted to welcome the show to the Whoniverse!

"Featuring a stellar cast, with Russell Tovey and Gugu Mbatha-Raw taking on leading roles, this brand new epic miniseries will leave audiences on the edge of their seats as they watch UNIT take on one of their biggest battles to save humanity."

What will The War Between the Land and the Sea be about?

The War Between the Land and the Sea will be a five-part miniseries set in the Whoniverse, written by Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies along with Pete McTighe, who previously wrote the Thirteenth Doctor episodes Kerblam! and Praxeus.

All five episodes will be directed by Dylan Holmes-Williams, who previously directed season 14 episodes 73 Yards and Dot and Bubble.

The official synopsis says: "When a fearsome and ancient species emerges from the ocean, dramatically revealing themselves to humanity, an international crisis is triggered. With the entire population at risk, UNIT step into action as the land and sea wage war."

Announcing the show in Hall H during San Diego Comic-Con in July 2024, Davies said of the series: "What happens when the Doctor isn't in town? That's what this show is about. How does the world cope?

"And so, we've got a five-part spin-off coming called The War Between the Land and the Sea, which is the story of the Sea Devils from Doctor Who, who were originally from 1972.

"There's a race that lives beneath the oceans, they wake up and they see the state of the oceans that we have put it in. We have wrecked the place, and it is war. And it's war on an epic scale."

The Sea Devils last appeared in Doctor Who in 2022's The Legend of the Sea Devils, a Thirteenth Doctor episode. It marked their first appearance in the revived series.

Who will star in The War Between the Land and the Sea?

Only four cast members have currently been announced for The War Between the Land and the Sea.

The spin-off will be led by Doctor Who alumni Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Russell Tovey, who previously played Tish Jones and Midshipman Alonso Frame - however, neither of them will be reprising their roles, and instead will be playing new characters.

They will be joined in the series by Jemma Redgrave and Alexander Devrient, who will be reprising their Who roles as UNIT boss Kate Lethbridge-Stewart and UNIT staff member Colonel Ibrahim. More cast are sure to be announced in due course.

It is, of course, possible we could see some appearances from more Doctor Who stars, including Ncuti Gatwa himself.

While the story centres around a conflict which happens while the Doctor is away, we still wouldn't be surprised to see him pop up at some point for a cameo appearance.

Is there a trailer for The War Between the Land and the Sea?

There isn't a trailer for The War Between the Land and the Sea just yet, but we will keep this page updated and add any new footage from the series in as and when it is released.

The War Between the Land and the Sea will air on BBC One on BBC iPlayer.

