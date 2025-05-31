The season finale, The Reality War, saw the Doctor, Belinda Chandra (Varada Sethu) and Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) battle the "Unholy Trinity" of the Ranis (Archie Panjabi and Anita Dobson), Conrad Clark (Jonah Hauer-King) and Omega - as a fight for reality itself ensued.

In a first for Doctor Who, Gatwa's Doctor regenerated at the end of the episode without his departure or his successor being previously announced by the BBC.

It also makes him the first actor to have played the Doctor since Christopher Eccleston to see out fewer than three seasons.

In emotional scenes, the Fifteenth Doctor used up his regeneration energy to save Poppy, after she vanished in the post-Wish World reality – and he was aided in part by Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor.

Finding Belinda living a happy life with her daughter, Fifteen returned to the TARDIS to complete his regeneration.

"I don't want to do this alone," he declared, as he opened the doors and looked on at a star shining brightly back at him – none other than Joy (Nicola Coughlan) from Christmas special Joy to the World.

"I'm never alone with you," Gatwa's Doctor beamed as he looked out at the universe. "Joy to the world! And that is exactly the word. This has been an absolute joy."

And with that, the show gave us a glimpse of the actor taking over the keys to the TARDIS - none other than Rose Tyler favourite Billie Piper.

"Oh, hello!"

While the credits did not refer to Piper as the Doctor – instead crediting her as 'Introducing Billie Piper' – it certainly appears she is set to follow in the footsteps of actors including William Hartnell, Tom Baker, David Tennant, Jodie Whittaker and more in playing the iconic Time Lord.

Now, fans are waiting for any news on the future of Doctor Who.

Russell T Davies previously said: "There's no decision until after season 2.

"It's funny, because even people who work on the show think that means we're having secret meetings about it. People I work with every year say, 'What's really happening?' and I'm going, 'Nothing! No meetings, nothing.'"

But, following that epic finale episode and a gigantic regeneration twist, we'll still be processing what's just happened for a good while!

