The move stirred up some controversy among fans, who feared that pivotal moments would be spoiled online before some people could have a chance to tune in, detracting from the community element of the experience.

Showrunner Russell T Davies defended the change when it was first announced, but it seems that some secrets are too tantalising not to be preserved, with The Reality War skipping the early iPlayer release in favour of a global premiere.

Although a specific air time is yet to be confirmed, we now know that the episode will air simultaneously on BBC One, in select UK cinemas, and in Disney+ internationally, meaning that fans can reach the end of this chapter together.

In a statement, Davies teased: "The Doctor is doomed, Belinda is lost, Ruby is trapped, UNIT is powerless, the Unholy Trinity rule supreme and the Underverse is rising.

"And now we can all experience this devastating climax together, all at the same time, with a unique worldwide premiere. I can promise shocks, scares and revelations off the scale. Come and have fun!"

The BBC promises that The Reality War represents one of the Doctor's "most terrifying and monumental battles to date", although little is known at this stage about the precise nature of the threat he faces.

There are, however, plenty of theories flying around, with some fans anticipating a major reveal in the vein of season 14's Sutekh moment or at the very least some kind of payoff to the perplexing scheming of Mrs Flood (Anita Dobson).

The cast of The Reality War brings together Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor, plus companions Belinda Chandra (Varada Sethu) and Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) as well as Jonah Hauer-King as recent villain Conrad.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

