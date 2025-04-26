New episode The Well, which Russell T Davies previously hailed as the most terrifying episode of this season, saw the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) unexpectedly return to the planet Midnight and encounter the horrifying creature that once possessed Lesley Sharp's Sky Silvestry in the iconic David Tennant episode.

But Mrs Flood actually played a big part in the dark new adventure. Early on in the new episode, the Doctor uses his psychic paper to declare that he's got more authority than the squadron leader back at base.

By the end of the episode, though, it's revealed that that squadron leader is none other than Mrs Flood.

With the Doctor and Belinda (Varada Sethu) having saved Aliss Fenly (Rose Ayling-Ellis) from certain death, trooper Mo Gilliben (Bethany Antonia) debriefs the squadron leader, telling her that the Doctor gave orders to nuke the site from orbit to kill the creature (although that clearly didn't work as intended, judging from the episode's final scene).

Mrs Flood asks what she knows of the Doctor and Mo references the vindicator, which Mrs Flood brings up on her screen.

Rose Ayling-Ellis as Aliss Fenly in Doctor Who episode The Well. BBC Studios/James Pardon

Mrs Flood says: "Well, that's exactly what I needed to know. Just as I predicted - a vindicator in action. That's very good news, thank you."

Considering her interest in the vindicator, it seems that Mrs Flood is hell-bent on stopping Belinda from getting home - could she be the one causing the chaos on Earth?

Either way, The Well marks Mrs Flood's most intriguing cameo yet, as we're starting to see her actually follow and spy on the Doctor through time and space - first appearing this season as Belinda's neigbour, then in 1950s Miami, and now integrating herself into a squadron 500,000 years in the future to collect intel on him.

But what exactly is she plotting? And if she is the one who's caused all the chaos on Earth, to what end? And, crucially, who is she? Only time will tell!

Doctor Who continues next Saturday (3rd May April) on BBC One, with new episodes available from 8am on Saturdays on BBC iPlayer in the UK. The series will be available on Disney+ outside of the UK.

