Dobson's character is set to make weekly appearances this season, with her cameo in Lux seemingly heralding the end of the world - or at least the end of the Doctor's world.

In the final moments of the very meta episode, Mrs Flood turns up in 1950s Miami. She points towards the dematerialising TARDIS and tells Tommy Lee and his mother: "If you want to see a good show, darling, I can recommend this one.

"Better warn you, though, limited run only. Show ends May 24th."

Of course, 24th May 2025 is the date that companion Belinda Chandra (played by Varada Sethu) is desperately trying to get home to.

But someone - or something - is stopping the TARDIS from landing on that date, forcing the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) to take the long way round.

24th May will also be the date that the season finale airs - so watch this space (and time!).

It's been confirmed that Mrs Flood's identity will finally be revealed at the end of this season, solving a mystery that's been ongoing since the 2023 Christmas special The Church on Ruby Road.

Recently chatting to RadioTimes.com about the character, showrunner Russell T Davies said: "Last year, we had Susan Triad popping up every week, but she had no idea who she was.

"This is the complete opposite – this is someone who clearly knows very much [who she is]... she kind of unveiled herself at the end of the last series, standing on a rooftop, with a parasol, in a white fur coat, in the snow, saying, 'I'm going to bring absolute terror!' – so the gloves are off, really!"

How is Mrs Flood turning up across time and space? And what does she want with the Doctor? Hopefully all will be revealed soon!

Doctor Who continues next Saturday (26th April) at 7:20pm on BBC One, with new episodes available from 8am on Saturdays on BBC iPlayer in the UK. The series will be available on Disney+ outside of the UK.

Dive into our Doctor Who story guide: reviews of every episode since 1963, plus cast & crew listings, production trivia, and exclusive material from the Radio Times archive.

