The guest star in question is Linus Roache, who has previously been in series such as Vikings and Homeland.

His character, Reginald Pye, appears to work at the cinema, but seems to be an eerie presence in a conversation with Belinda.

Perhaps he has been swayed somehow by Alan Cumming's Mr Ring-a-Ding?

Linus Roache as Reginald Pye in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

Another image sees the Doctor and Belinda having been animated, startled by their new 2-D forms.

Showrunner Russell T Davies recently teased what fans can expect from Mr Ring-a-Ding, saying: "I hope kids will love Mr Ring-a-Ding while also finding him scary.

"In some ways, it's a thing you kind of dread: that person on screen turning round and looking at you, and realising you're watching them. There's a real thrill to that."

Varada Sethu as Belinda Chandra and Linus Roache as Reginald Pye in Doctor Who BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

Meanwhile, when Cumming's casting was first announced, Davies said: "Only Alan Cumming could give a runaway cartoon so much wit, malice, danger and fun. He makes the whole universe of Doctor Who wilder and madder than ever, and it’s an absolute honour to welcome him on board the TARDIS."

Cumming and Roache aren't the only major guest stars set to feature this season – Rose Ayling-Ellis, Christopher Chung, Rylan Clark and Graham Norton are all among those set to appear.

Varada Sethu as Belinda Chandra and Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor in Doctor Who BBC Studios/Bad Wolf

Meanwhile, returning stars from previous seasons include Millie Gibson, back as Ruby Sunday, as well as Jemma Redgrave, Ruth Madeley and Alexander Devrient.

Varada Sethu as Belinda Chandra in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

Doctor Who continues on Saturday 19th April on BBC One and iPlayer.

Dive into our Doctor Who story guide: reviews of every episode since 1963, plus cast & crew listings, production trivia, and exclusive material from the Radio Times archive.

