During a Q&A with press including RadioTimes.com, the showrunner revealed some key details about what's to come in the chilling outing, as well as future ones to come.

Davies said: "We've got a story with Rose Ayling-Ellis in the lead. She's the lead in one episode, which is stunning. I think it's our scariest episode, it's absolutely terrifying.

"She's magnificent. It's Ncuti with her and other guest names in that cast [and they're] phenomenal."

In a subsequent statement, Davies added: "We always want guest actors on Doctor Who to have fun, but Rose takes it to a whole new level. She storms in with an astonishing performance of terror, anger and bravery in one of the most frightening episodes we’ve ever made."

Ayling-Ellis herself said: "I loved Doctor Who when I was growing up, so being cast in the show was a dream come true. My inner child is ecstatic with excitement! Working with Russell and filming alongside the talented cast and crew has been an incredible experience. Ncuti is a wonderful Doctor, and I can’t wait for audiences to see what we have created together."

Many will recognise Ayling-Ellis in the hall of fame of Strictly Come Dancing winners, with her dance to Clean Bandit's Symphony being chosen by the public as Virgin Media's Must-See Moment at the 2022 BAFTA TV Awards.

Her acting work also includes EastEnders, and she is set to appear in a new ITV series, Code of Silence, in which she plays a struggling deaf canteen worker who finds herself at the centre of a high-stakes police investigation.

While specific plot details about season 15 are still being kept under wraps, Davies has promised "great episodes to come".

"There [are] mad ones, scary ones, completely mad ones, good stuff to come. And a lot more Anita Dobson," he said.

And there may not be too long to wait for all of that to arrive, with Davies recently teasing that season 15 could debut earlier than fans had anticipated.

"It's coming... it's sensational," he said during an appearance on The One Show, when asked what he could say about the upcoming season.

"There are a lot of scares, there's a planet in the far future that's absolutely terrifying, there's a trip to Miami, it's very, very, very good, and it's coming sooner than you think."

Doctor Who: Joy to the World will air on Wednesday 25th December on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 5:10pm. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

