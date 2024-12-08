The episode will follow the Fifteenth Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and a new character named Joy (played by Nicola Coughlan) as they encounter a hotel chain that has capitalised on time travel to sell stays throughout history.

There's a Silurian, there's a dinosaur, and there's a character named after a Bond girl. What's not to love?

For now, here are some theories about what could happen in the Doctor Who Christmas special this year.

Set-up of a Villengard arc in season 15?

What do we know so far? There's a suitcase in the Christmas special that has something to do with the corporation Villengard. Throughout Moffat's episodes in particular, Villengard has grown in importance from a casual mention to an all-out evil in the universe, so perhaps this is the beginning of Villengard being a big bad in season 15.

It certainly doesn't seem outside the realms of possibility. While Joy to the World will surely have its own self-contained story, Doctor Who Christmas specials (including the Church on Ruby Road) have often set up new mysteries and arcs - most prominently, the ongoing mystery of Mrs Flood's (Anita Dobson) identity after she first appeared in last year's Christmas special.

Villengard seems like an ideal way to do that.

If that does happen, we'd expect Moffat to be back to write one or more episodes in season 15 since Villengard is his beast. Although he's claimed Joy to the World could be his last episode, it's always worth taking claims like this with a pinch of salt. Maybe we'll see him back sooner than we think.

A Bond connection?

Sean Connery and Eunice Gayson on the set of Dr No. Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

When looking at the confirmed character list, James Bond fans might notice a recognisable name - Sylvia Trench, played by Niamh Marie Smith.

Sylvia Trench was the first Bond girl to be introduced to the hit film franchise. Originally played by Eunice Gayson, Trench appeared in the first two Bond films, Dr No and From Russia with Love, alongside Sean Connery.

So, could a Bond character or a version of her appear in a Doctor Who Christmas special? Or even just a tribute to her? Doctor Who has definitely paid homage to Bond before, not least with the Jodie Whittaker story Spyfall, but this could bring it to a new level.

We also know that writer Moffat is a big Bond fan, and even previously devised a 007 movie idea with fellow writer Mark Gatiss. Interesting, very interesting.

A new recurring character?

Jonathan Aris as Melnak the Silurian in Doctor Who. BBC

There's certainly precedent for a Doctor Who to introduce new recurring characters at Christmas - perhaps you could even call it a tradition.

From Catherine Tate's Donna Noble to Millie Gibson's Ruby Sunday, Christmas is a great time to allow audiences to fall in love with a new returning character.

But we're not talking about Nicola Coughlan's Joy here. We've got our eye on Jonathan Aris's character, a Silurian hotel manager who has appeared prominently in teasers and first looks.

With Doctor Who's next spin-off, The War Between the Land and the Sea, set to focus on the Sea Devils/Silurians, could we see more of him in future?

Parallel and alternate universes?

Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor in the 2024 Christmas special. BBC

The synopsis of the Christmas special says that the Doctor will have to "save Christmas, everywhere, all at once", suggesting the Time Lord might have to step outside his universe to save all of humanity... everywhere.

It wouldn't be the first time a Doctor has dealt with parallel universes, and if there's one thing Moffat is keen on, it's a bit of wibbly-wobbly, time-wimey madness.

Oh, there's also the little clue that Disney Plus recently gave us about the show's title. In artwork unveiled by Disney Plus to coincide with Doctor Who Day, the title is instead printed as Joy to the Worlds.

While fans initially assumed that the plural 'Worlds' was an error, the Disney Doctor Who social media account replied to comments to indicate that something else is afoot.

Mrs Flood?

Anita Dobson as Mrs Flood. BBC

No, she's not on the cast list, but that doesn't mean a surprise appearance from Mrs Flood is definitely ruled out.

After she made her first appearance in The Church on Ruby Road, last year's Christmas special, and rocking a fur coat that wouldn't be out of place in an East 17 music video, could she be back to disrupt Christmas this year?

Death?!

David Tennant and Kylie Minogue in Doctor Who: Voyage of the Damned. BBC

This might be a bit of a mad and morbid one, but there's always room for a bit of tragedy on TV at Christmas - just look at the soaps!

The more melodramatic of us Doctor Who fans have been calling out for a bit more mortal danger in recent years, and perhaps Moffat, king of breaking Whovian hearts, will be the man to do it.

Never forget Kylie Minogue's incredible death scene in Voyage of the Damned, as Astrid plunged to her death to save the Doctor.

Moffat has already teased that Coughlan is set to give us a "devastating" turn as Joy in Joy to the World - so perhaps we should be fearing for her life. Merry Christmas, one and all!

Doctor Who: Joy to the World will air on Wednesday 25th December on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 5:10pm. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

