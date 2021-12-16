Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat workshopped James Bond movie idea together

Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat have already taken on some of the most iconic characters in British popular culture – from Sherlock Holmes to The Doctor – and apparently, they also have their sights set on another: James Bond.

Gatiss has revealed that he and Moffat have an idea for a potential 007 movie – one which they workshopped over dinner a few years ago.

“Steven was really under the cosh with Who and we were under orders not to talk about Doctor Who or Sherlock – it was like a night off. So of course what we talked about was James Bond,” he explained to Square Mile.

Describing the idea – which they gave the working title All the Time in the World – Gatiss said it was “quite nice” but he confessed that if the pair were ever taken up on their pitch, it’s unlikely it would make it to screen exactly how they envisaged it.

“You go to all the thrill of being part of Bond, only to realise that you were one cog in a very big machine and you’re going to get overwritten,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Gatiss also had some advice as to which direction the Bond franchise should go following the departure of Daniel Craig after five films and 15 years as Bond – claiming that a lighter approach should be adopted going forwards.

“What they need to do is respond to the tenor of the times, which are bleak as f**k, and give us a bit of Rog[er Moore] again,” he said. “That doesn’t mean they have to be out-and-out silly. I think they need to be lighter – they need to find a lighter actor – and have a bit more fun with it.”

Gatiss has been a busy man ahead of the festive season this year, bringing two new treats to the small screen: a new film adaptation of The Amazing Mr Blunden for Sky, and the latest in a series of ghost stories for the BBC – this time tackling MR James’ The Mezzotint.

