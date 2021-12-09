Simon Callow is The Amazing Mr Blunden in first-look trailer for Sky’s ghostly family adventure

The upcoming remake of classic family ghost story The Amazing Mr Blunden is set to be one of the highlights of Sky’s festive offering this year – and RadioTimes.com can now exclusively reveal a first look at the trailer.

The Sky Original film – which is written and directed by Mark Gatiss – follows events after an unusual encounter between two London teenagers and a mysterious old man, who offers their mother the opportunity to become the caretaker of a supposedly haunted country house.

When they arrive, the siblings – named Jamie and Lucy Allen – find a pair of ghost children, who it soon emerges have travelled from the past with a vital message: they are going to be murdered by a wicked couple and need urgent help.

And so, with the help of the strange old man – the titular Mr Blunden – Jamie and Lucy must travel back to 1821 on a crucial rescue mission.

The below trailer shows the Allen family first arriving at the haunted house and also includes a first look at Simon Callow as Mr Blunden, while teasing the magical mission that awaits them.

Callow is joined in the cast by Gatiss himself as Mr Wickens and Tamsin Greig as Mrs Wickens, while newcomers Tsion Habte and Jason Rennie take on the roles of Lucy and Jamie and India Fowler and Xavier Wilkins play Sara and Georgie Latimer

A previous first-look image teased a remarkable transformation from Gatiss, who was pictured with a set of yellowing dentures and wearing Victorian garb, while Greig was also shown to have been given a rather terrifying makeover.

The film is an adaptation of both Antonia Barber’s novel The Ghosts and of the aforementioned 1972 film, and looks set to be a festive treat for the whole family to enjoy.

It is part of Sky’s packed Christmas line-up, which also includes a slate of originals like A Boy Called Christmas and the Michael Sheen-starring Last Train to Christmas.

The Amazing Mr Blunden will air on Sky Max and streaming service NOW this Christmas.