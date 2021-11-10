Mark Gatiss undergoes monstrous transformation in first-look at The Amazing Mr Blunden

Mark Gatiss is set to go through quite the transformation for Sky’s upcoming Christmas film, The Amazing Mr Blunden.

Adapted from from the novel Antonia Barber’s novel The Ghosts, and the 1972 film of the same name, the Sky Original is set to arrive this festive season and features an all-star cast.

The first-look images show Gatiss, who also takes on writing and directing duties, with a set of yellowing dentures that would make any child think twice about refusing to brush their teeth, in Victorian garb.

He will play the “monstrous” Mr Wickens, while Mrs Wickens will be played by Friday Night Dinner’s Tamsin Greig.

The eponymous role will be played by Simon Callow, of Four Weddings and A Funeral and Shakespeare in Love fame.

The story centres around London teenagers Jamie and Lucy Allen, whose mother is offered the role of caretaker of a seemingly haunted country house by Mr Blunden.

The official synopsis shared by Sky teases: “Within its neglected grounds, Jamie and Lucy have an encounter with what appears to be a pair of ghost children. But these spooky kids, Sara and Georgie, aren’t actually ghosts. They’ve travelled forwards in time to seek help, believing they’re going to be murdered by the wicked Mr and Mrs Wickens. And Lucy and Jamie’s mysterious elderly visitor seems to be the key to it all. With his help, they must travel back to 1821 to save Sara and Georgie and redeem their remorseful new friend – The Amazing Mr Blunden.”

The Amazing Mr Blunden is part of Sky’s packed Christmas line-up, which includes a slate of originals like A Boy Called Christmas and the Michael Sheen-starring The Last Train to Christmas.

The Amazing Mr Blunden will air on Sky Max and streaming service NOW this Christmas. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Fantasy hub for the latest news.