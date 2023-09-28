She then added: "I wouldn’t mind if Astrid Peth came back, just saying."

Talking on the Hits Radio Breakfast Show, Minogue also reflected on the return of Neighbours and admitted to being "a little baffled" - but the same certainly can't be said of the star's thinking around Doctor Who.

So, could Kylie be returning as Astrid Peth? Well, this is the first mention of Minogue's Voyage of the Damned 2007 character in some time - but with returning showrunner Russell T Davies at the helm of the show, anything could happen.

Minogue starred as a one-off companion to Tennant's Doctor, and meets him aboard the starship Titanic.

They strike up a quick friendship, but soon discover a sinister plot of Max Capricorn's (George Costigan) - to destroy the ship, its passengers and any nearby people on Earth.

It's safe to say that Voyage of the Damned went down in Doctor Who history, particularly because it attracted as big a name as Minogue's at the time. Fans were also left talking about the episode after Peth and the Doctor's growing romantic spark.

Well, as of now, there's enough to keep us excited for the upcoming slate of Doctor Who episodes, with the most recent 60th anniversary trailer teasing some serious drama to come for returning Tennant and Catherine Tate as Donna Noble.

The trailer confirmed what many fans have long been speculating - that Neil Patrick Harris is starring as classic villain the Celestial Toymaker.

The dramatic clip also showed the returning Donna getting her memory back, but will the Doctor be able to save her, especially seeing as if she does remember the Doctor, she could die?

So many questions and only a matter of months before the new episodes land on our screens, with the new Ncuti Gatwa-helmed season set to air "over the festive period" this year.

