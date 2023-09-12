Of course, it’s only in fairytales that princesses live happily ever after and Kylie’s life has been touched by tragedy. But since 2021 she has been living surrounded by her family in her native Melbourne, from where she talked exclusively to Radio Times for this latest issue.

Is there a price to be paid for being pop’s eternal princess? Read Kylie’s interview in this week's RT to find out as she looks back on her 35-year career, while remaining resolutely focused on the future.

She is, apparently, as busy now as she was in the 1980s when her role as Charlene in Neighbours first catapulted her onto our screens. Listen to her on Radio 2 on Sunday night when she’s top of the bill at Radio 2 in the Park – then watch her next week in Kylie at the BBC, which airs on Saturday 23rd September on BBC Two. Plus, her new album Tension is already available to pre-order.

Later this month, we celebrate a landmark of our own, as Radio Times turns 100. It’s not every magazine that reaches such an anniversary and we plan to celebrate in style. Join us for a very special issue, complete with a set of four collectors’ covers. On sale – or on your doormat – from Tuesday 19th September.

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now.

Also in this week's Radio Times:

Chris Packham on his guilt about the climate crisis, how he’s got to the point where he thinks breaking the law to affect change is an “ethically responsible thing to do”, and how “conservation efforts so far have been too timid”

Steve Coogan on Alan Partridge's enduring success, his controversial role as Jimmy Savile in The Reckoning, a potential fifth series of The Trip and why he doesn’t watch comedy

Amanda Holden talks about her show Sex: A Bonkers History and the persistent societal attitudes towards women and sex, the negative headlines she has received and why her younger self would praise her career and health.

Strictly Come Dancing's professional dancers reveal the inside story of what happens before the cameras start rolling

Kylie is on stage at 8pm on Sunday at Radio 2 in the Park. Kylie at the BBC, a compilation of her TV performances over the years, is on Saturday 23rd September on BBC Two.

Kylie's album Tension is released on 22nd September via BMG.

