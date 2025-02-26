Alongside the release date announcement, it's been confirmed that Alan Cumming will return to the Whoniverse, this time as cartoon character Mr Ring-a-Ding, who we saw clawing his way out of a cinema screen in the season 15 trailer.

The character is described as "a happy, funny, singalong cartoon, who lives in Sunny Town with his friend Sunshine Sally".

"However, in 1952, after years of repeats in cinemas across the land, Mr Ring-a-Ding suddenly looks beyond the screen and sees the real world outside — and the consequences are terrifying."

Mr Ring-a-Ding, voiced by Alan Cumming, in Doctor Who season 15. BBC/Disney Plus

Cumming previously guest starred as King James I in the 2018 episode The Witchfinders.

Showrunner Russell T Davies said of his casting: “Only Alan Cumming could give a runaway cartoon so much wit, malice, danger and fun. He makes the whole universe of Doctor Who wilder and madder than ever, and it’s an absolute honour to welcome him on board the TARDIS.”

The new season will of course see Ncuti Gatwa back at the helm where he will be joined by Varada Sethu as Belinda Chandra, with Millie Gibson reported to take on a smaller role in the new season.

Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor in Doctor Who season 15 BBC/Disney Plus

This was to be expected given the season 14 finale, which saw Ruby find her biological mother Louise and decide to get to know her by living her life back on Earth. But Ruby won't be far away, with showrunner Russell T Davies teasing more stories for the Sundays to come.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Davies said: "We’re heading into season 2, and my God, Ruby Sunday is important to that. There’s good stuff to come."

While details of season 15 on the whole are being kept under wraps, an extra special Christmas Day teaser last year gave fans a glimpse of what to expect.

Varada Sethu as Belinda Chandra in Doctor Who season 15 BBC/Disney Plus

The trailer sees the Doctor team up with new companion Belinda as well as the return of Ruby alongside UNIT.

The clip also hints at the return of the Pantheon of Discord, as the Doctor warns of "forces beyond this universe" playing "deadly" games.

Doctor Who will return on 12th April on BBC One and iPlayer.

