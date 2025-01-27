Describing the TARDIS as his "home away from home", he said: "It's been a joy to step back inside, with Russell at the console and the incredible team at Bad Wolf hanging on for dear life.

"I love this show with all my heart, and am really proud of what we've been able to achieve with my next episode."

Ncuti Gatwa in Doctor Who season 2. BBC

Meanwhile, Juno Dawson – who created the first official Doctor Who scripted podcast, Doctor Who: Redacted – will make her debut writing for the television show, which she described as a "dream come true".

She said: "I started watching Doctor Who with my grandma when I was 10 years old in the 1990s. From writing fan fiction for an audience of one to scripting the best TV show of all time is truly a dream come true.

"I can't wait for fans and newcomers to see the new season."

Also making their Doctor Who scriptwriting debut is poet and playwright Inua Ellams, who said he had been a fan of the series "for as long as I can remember television".

He continued: "I started watching when I was 10 in Nigeria. The show invited me to dream, to live beyond my reality.

"Getting to write for the show felt like touching God; it was blasphemously humbling and exciting, and I can’t wait to share my story with the world."

Read more:

Finally, Sharma Angel-Walfall – who has been involved in writers' rooms for several major shows including Supacell, Renegade Nell, and Noughts & Crosses – will also be writing an episode, and said she was "buzzing" to be involved with "such an iconic show".

"I am a massive Russell T Davies fan, so it is a dream come true to be able to work alongside him, especially on a show that I love," she added.

"It’s a real privilege to be a part of the Doctor Who family. I have loved every minute!"

Speaking about all of the newly announced writers, Davies said: "Doctor Who takes its talent from a glittering galaxy of names, and these extraordinary writers span the skies.

"We’ve got old hands, new stars, voices from theatre, radio and literature, the whole works! It’s the most wild and exciting season of Doctor Who yet, and I can’t wait to unleash their brilliant work."

Doctor Who season 15 will be released in May 2025.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.