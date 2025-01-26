He also said that the show has "got everything for the Doctor Who world, but it also feels completely fresh" and "like an indie film", adding: "I wanted it to feel gritty and indie and dynamic in that way".

Speaking about the characters, Tovey added that Jemma Redgrave's role as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart is "so elevated" in the show, before confirming a key detail - that Gugu Mbatha-Raw is in prosthetics for the series, while his own character is not.

It has previously been rumoured that one or both of the actors could be playing a Sea Devil in the show - does this seemingly confirm that Mbatha-Raw is?

Russell Tovey and Gugu Mbatha-Raw. Jason Dimmock/Michael Wharley

The five-part series has been written by Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies and Pete McTighe, while all of the episodes are being directed by Dylan Holmes-Williams, who previously directed season 14 episodes 73 Yards and Dot and Bubble.

The official synopsis for the series says: "When a fearsome and ancient species emerges from the ocean, dramatically revealing themselves to humanity, an international crisis is triggered. With the entire population at risk, UNIT step into action as the land and sea wage war."

Additional cast members who are set to appear in the show include Ruth Madeley and Alexander Devrient, reprising their Doctor Who characters, and Colin McFarlane, reprising his role from Torchwood.

Adrian Lukis, Patrick Baladi, Vincent Franklin, Francesca Corney and Mei Mac are all expected to be playing new characters.

Of course, before The War Between the Land and the Sea arrives, fans have the 15th season of Doctor Who to tide them over - as the spin-off is, according to Davies, still "far from transmission".

The War Between the Land and the Sea will air on BBC One on BBC iPlayer. Doctor Who season 15 will be released in 2025.

