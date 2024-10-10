Chatting to Doctor Who Magazine in its most recent issue, Collinson said: "Andy Pryor Casting have been working their magic again, and it’s a great delight to welcome such fine and distinguished actors on set.

"With the world in this much danger, we need the best on our side. It’s an honour and a pleasure to welcome Adrian Lukis on to the team."

While details about Lukis's role in The War Between the Land and the Sea have not yet been revealed, the actor is known for his roles in The Bill, Judge John Deed and Spy City.

He joins the previously announced cast that comprises of Doctor Who alumni Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Russell Tovey, as well as Jemma Redgrave, Alexander Devrient and Ruth Madeley.

Patrick Baladi. Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/WireImage

But that's not all the casting announcements, oh no. Collinson also revealed: "I’ve wanted to work with the wonderful Patrick Baladi for years, and here he is at last, in Cardiff!"

He added: "There’s a special joy in welcoming Vincent Franklin to the set. I was lucky enough to work with him on Sally Wainwright’s Gentleman Jack for the BBC and HBO, and of course, he was amazing as the lead in Russell’s [T Davies] Channel 4 series Cucumber.

"So we’re both so happy to be working with the great man again. And if you thought Anne Lister and Cucumber gave him a hard time, he’s got some really extraordinary material in this."

Vincent Franklin.

Rounding off the cast news for now, Collinson concluded: "We’ve got wonderful new talents bursting onto the screen, with Francesca Corney and Mei Mac. There’s a big cast in this show, it’s truly epic, so we’ll have many more names to announce as the months roll on."

Baladi is known for his roles in The Office, Bodies and Line of Duty, while Vincent Franklin is known for his role as Christopher Rawson in Gentleman Jack, as well as starring in Happy Valley, Cucumber and The Thick of It.

The official synopsis for the spin-off series reads: "When a fearsome and ancient species emerges from the ocean, dramatically revealing themselves to humanity, an international crisis is triggered.

"With the entire population at risk, UNIT step into action as the land and sea wage war."

As of now, a release date has not been set for The War Between the Land and the Sea, but if these casting announcements are anything to go by, Doctor Who fans have plenty to get excited about!

The War Between the Land and the Sea will air on BBC One on BBC iPlayer. The latest issue of Doctor Who Magazine is available to order now.

