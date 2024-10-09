Titled The Hellwood Inheritance and The Memory Thieves, they will be released in a single box set via Collector's Edition CD and download.

Written by Alan Barnes, The Hellwood Inheritance will see the Doctor and Leela chased through the countryside by a headless knight before they realise they're in Hellwood Manor.

With such a name, it's hardly surprising they find out it's the first safari park for ghosts.

Louise Jameson and Tom Baker. Paul Midcalf

The Memory Thieves, written by Phil Mulryne, will also see the pair reunite, but this time the TARDIS lands in a community that may or may not be terrorised by monsters.

Speaking of the pair's reunion, producer David Richardson said: "As I write this, I’m blissfully enjoying the Blu-ray release of Doctor Who – The Collection: Season 15 and happily reflecting on how lucky we are to be working with Tom Baker and Louise Jameson again at Big Finish, on brand new stories in time and space.

"The Fourth Doctor and Leela are a perfect pairing – the bohemian Time Lord and the fearless warrior – and it was a blast to take them to new places in this new box set of The Fourth Doctor Adventures."

They're not the only ones in the TARDIS, either. EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite joins as Joan Stone, a parapsychologist’s assistant.

Elsewhere in the box set, Rosalie Craig (The Serpent Queen) and Richard James (Space Precinct) also feature.

The Fourth Doctor Adventures: The Hellwood Inheritance will be released in March 2025. Pre-order now.

