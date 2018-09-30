Accessibility Links

Tom Baker 1974–1981

203

Logopolis ★★★★

194

The Keeper of Traken ★★★★

190

Warriors’ Gate ★★★★

187

State of Decay ★★★★

186

Full Circle ★★★★★

185

Meglos ★★★

184

The Leisure Hive ★★★★★

183

The Horns of Nimon ★

176

Nightmare of Eden ★★★

175

The Creature from the Pit ★★

172

City of Death ★★★

171

Destiny of the Daleks ★★★

170

The Armageddon Factor ★★

Version 2

The Power of Kroll ★

167

The Androids of Tara ★★★★

165

The Stones of Blood ★★★★★

163

The Pirate Planet ★★★

161

The Ribos Operation ★★★★

160

The Invasion of Time ★★★

159

Underworld ★

158

The Sun Makers ★★★★★

155

Image of the Fendahl ★★★★

154

The Invisible Enemy ★★

153

Horror of Fang Rock ★★★★

152

The Talons of Weng-Chiang ★★★★★

151

The Robots of Death ★★★★★

150

The Face of Evil ★★

149

The Deadly Assassin ★★★★

148

The Hand of Fear ★★★

147

The Masque of Mandragora ★★★★

146

The Seeds of Doom ★★★★★

145

The Brain of Morbius ★★★★★

144

The Android Invasion ★★

143

Pyramids of Mars ★★★★★

142

Planet of Evil ★★★★

141

Terror of the Zygons ★★★★★

138

Revenge of the Cybermen ★

136

Genesis of the Daleks ★★★★★

134

The Sontaran Experiment ★★★★

Version 3

The Ark in Space ★★★★★

127

Robot ★★★

