Tom Baker 1974–1981 Logopolis ★★★★ The Keeper of Traken ★★★★ Warriors' Gate ★★★★ State of Decay ★★★★ Full Circle ★★★★★ Meglos ★★★ The Leisure Hive ★★★★★ The Horns of Nimon ★ Nightmare of Eden ★★★ The Creature from the Pit ★★ City of Death ★★★ Destiny of the Daleks ★★★ The Armageddon Factor ★★ The Power of Kroll ★ The Androids of Tara ★★★★ The Stones of Blood ★★★★★ The Pirate Planet ★★★ The Ribos Operation ★★★★ The Invasion of Time ★★★ Underworld ★ The Sun Makers ★★★★★ Image of the Fendahl ★★★★ The Invisible Enemy ★★ Horror of Fang Rock ★★★★ The Talons of Weng-Chiang ★★★★★ The Robots of Death ★★★★★ The Face of Evil ★★ The Deadly Assassin ★★★★ The Hand of Fear ★★★ The Masque of Mandragora ★★★★ The Seeds of Doom ★★★★★ The Brain of Morbius ★★★★★ The Android Invasion ★★ Pyramids of Mars ★★★★★ Planet of Evil ★★★★ Terror of the Zygons ★★★★★ Revenge of the Cybermen ★ Genesis of the Daleks ★★★★★ The Sontaran Experiment ★★★★ The Ark in Space ★★★★★ Robot ★★★