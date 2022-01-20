Best Tom Baker TV series and films
Nicholas and Alexandra
Historical drama starring Michael Jayston, Janet Suzman and Fiona Fullerton. An epic portrayal of the days leading up to the Russian Revolution and the downfall of Tsar Nicholas II and Empress Alexandra. When their first son is discovered to be a haemophiliac, Alexandra turns to the monk Rasputin for help. Meanwhile, the Russian people grow dissatisfied with Nicholas's rule and his inability to keep their country out of the First World War.
The Golden Voyage of Sinbad
Fantasy adventure starring John Phillip Law, Caroline Munro and Tom Baker. Sinbad acquires part of a magical golden amulet but when he sets sail to find the remainder, he comes up against the evil forces of the magician Koura.
Doctor Who
Sci-fi drama following the adventures of a Time Lord and his time-travelling companion as they explore the universe in his Tardis. William Hartnell (1963-66) was the first Doctor to pilot the Tardis, taking it from a junkyard at 76 Totter's Lane into the realms of the fourth dimension. He was succeeded by Patrick Troughton (1966-69), Jon Pertwee (1970-74), Tom Baker (1974-81), Peter Davison (1981-84), Colin Baker (1984-86) and Sylvester McCoy (1987-89, 1996). The series was axed in 1989. A TV movie starring Paul McGann as the Doctor appeared in 1996, but it wasn't until 2005 that a revamped version materialised on BBC One with Christopher Eccleston (2005) at the controls of the Tardis. He was followed by David Tennant (2005-10), Matt Smith (2010-13) and Peter Capaldi (2013-). The world's most famous Time Lord has been accompanied by a variety of young companions and has battled many foes, most famously the Daleks, Cybermen and the Master. "Doctor Who" premiered on BBC One in November 1963.
Medics
The region's emergency services
Randall & Hopkirk (Deceased)
Randall and Hopkirk are detective partners with a difference, one of them is a ghost.
Monarch of the Glen
"Monarch of the Glen" is a rural Scottish drama that utilised the breathtaking scenery of Strathspey to great effect and saw a welcome return to gentle comedy drama for Richard Briers ("The Good Life", "Ever Decreasing Circles"). Roughly based on Compton McKenzie's Highland novels, the series starred Alastair Mackenzie as Archie MacDonald - a budding restaurateur in London. On the verge of opening his first upmarket eatery with girlfriend Justine (Anna Wilson-Jones), Archie is summoned back to the family estate of Glenbogle as his father Hector (Briers) is reportedly on his death bed. The first series sees Briers and his wife, the eccentric Molly (Susan Hampshire), attempt to keep their son in the Highlands as they wish him to take over as Laird. Idyllic as that may sound, Glenbogle is debt-ridden and the staff members - Lexie (Dawn Steele), Golly (Alexander Morton) and Duncan (Hamish Clark) - aren't exactly easy to work with. It premiered on BBC One in 2000 and ran for seven series.
Little Britain
"Little Britain" is a comedy sketch show written by and starring David Walliams and Matt Lucas. It began life on Radio 4 in 2001 before moving to BBC Three in 2003. Tom Baker's quintessentially English narration gives the series an added dimension and Walliams and Lucas work alongside a supporting cast that includes Anthony Head, Ruth Jones and Joann Condon. Recurring characters include Emily, who likes to exclaim "I'm a lady", wheelchair-bound Andy Pipkin and his carer Lou Todd, teenager Vicky Pollard, and Daffyd Thomas, who frequently exclaims to be "the only gay in the village". After two series on BBC Three, the third series transferred to BBC One. Regular characters were seen visiting other countries in two episodes of "Little Britain Abroad" over Christmas 2006 and spin-off series "Little Britain USA" premiered on BBC One in 2008.
The Magic Roundabout
Animated adventure, based on the children's TV classic, featuring the voices of Robbie Williams, Bill Nighy, Ian McKellen and Kylie Minogue. On a manic hunt for sugar, Dougal the dog inadvertently releases evil sorcerer Zeebad from his prison beneath the roundabout. Free after centuries, the malevolent creature aims to cast the world into darkness, but first he has to capture three magic diamonds. Can Dougal and his pals stop Zeebad's wicked plans by getting to the gems first?
Remington Steele
Detective drama
Wonder Park
Animated fantasy adventure featuring the voices of Brianna Denski, Jennifer Garner and Mila Kunis. June and her mother while away the hours playing with stuffed animals and imagining a fabulous theme park called "Wonderland". But when Mom is taken to hospital, June runs off into the woods and discovers the Wonderland characters living out a gloomy existence there. Can June make everything right again?
Saving Santa
Animated musical comedy featuring the voices of Martin Freeman and Tim Curry. When Santa is kidnapped by evil Nevill Baddington, opportunity finally knocks for Bernard the elf to prove his worth and save Christmas with the aid of a special invention.