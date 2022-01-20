Best Tom Baker TV series and films

The Radio Times logo

It's time to look back at some of Doctor Who actor Tom Baker's best TV and film roles...

Tom Baker
Published: Thursday, 20th January 2022 at 3:20 pm
Tom Baker is best known for his portrayal as the Fourth Doctor in Doctor Who, a role he remained in for seven years between 1974 and 1981.

The actor went on to pursue a number of other projects, starring in TV series such as Randall and Hopkirk (Deceased) and Monarch of the Glen, and audio dramas including Nicholas Nickleby and Hornets’ Nest, as well as narrating video games, audio books and TV series including comedy sketch show Little Britain.

It might have been over four decades since he left his iconic TV role as Doctor Who but Baker, who hit 88 years old on 20th January 2022, continues to enjoy the show’s legacy to this day.

“What I enjoy most of all in the last 50 years of my life is that gift of playing Doctor Who,” he told The Guardian in 2020. “Because he’s a good soul and I’m a good soul, it kind of licensed me to be my own rather silly but good-natured jolly self, you know, with pretensions to be heroic.”

Baker returned for the Doctor Who 50th anniversary special in 2013, coming face to face with Matt Smith’s incarnation of the Time Lord.

“I’ve achieved a kind of coming to terms with life being this character,” he added. “Everywhere I go, people – if they watch television, especially Doctor Who – are pleased to see me and they think I’ve been amusing. Once you’re in that world, you see, this benevolent world where I am a harmless old geezer with a nice line in banter or whatever it is, people feel comfortable with me and I feel comfortable with them. So I’m altogether very, very happy at the moment.”

The following are some of our favourite big and small-screen roles that Tom Baker has played and narrated across his career, as well as details of how to watch them.

  • Nicholas and Alexandra

    Historical drama starring Michael Jayston, Janet Suzman and Fiona Fullerton. An epic portrayal of the days leading up to the Russian Revolution and the downfall of Tsar Nicholas II and Empress Alexandra. When their first son is discovered to be a haemophiliac, Alexandra turns to the monk Rasputin for help. Meanwhile, the Russian people grow dissatisfied with Nicholas's rule and his inability to keep their country out of the First World War.

  • The Golden Voyage of Sinbad

    Fantasy adventure starring John Phillip Law, Caroline Munro and Tom Baker. Sinbad acquires part of a magical golden amulet but when he sets sail to find the remainder, he comes up against the evil forces of the magician Koura.

  • Doctor Who

    Sci-fi drama following the adventures of a Time Lord and his time-travelling companion as they explore the universe in his Tardis. William Hartnell (1963-66) was the first Doctor to pilot the Tardis, taking it from a junkyard at 76 Totter's Lane into the realms of the fourth dimension. He was succeeded by Patrick Troughton (1966-69), Jon Pertwee (1970-74), Tom Baker (1974-81), Peter Davison (1981-84), Colin Baker (1984-86) and Sylvester McCoy (1987-89, 1996). The series was axed in 1989. A TV movie starring Paul McGann as the Doctor appeared in 1996, but it wasn't until 2005 that a revamped version materialised on BBC One with Christopher Eccleston (2005) at the controls of the Tardis. He was followed by David Tennant (2005-10), Matt Smith (2010-13) and Peter Capaldi (2013-). The world's most famous Time Lord has been accompanied by a variety of young companions and has battled many foes, most famously the Daleks, Cybermen and the Master. "Doctor Who" premiered on BBC One in November 1963.

  • Medics

    The region's emergency services

  • Monarch of the Glen

    "Monarch of the Glen" is a rural Scottish drama that utilised the breathtaking scenery of Strathspey to great effect and saw a welcome return to gentle comedy drama for Richard Briers ("The Good Life", "Ever Decreasing Circles"). Roughly based on Compton McKenzie's Highland novels, the series starred Alastair Mackenzie as Archie MacDonald - a budding restaurateur in London. On the verge of opening his first upmarket eatery with girlfriend Justine (Anna Wilson-Jones), Archie is summoned back to the family estate of Glenbogle as his father Hector (Briers) is reportedly on his death bed. The first series sees Briers and his wife, the eccentric Molly (Susan Hampshire), attempt to keep their son in the Highlands as they wish him to take over as Laird. Idyllic as that may sound, Glenbogle is debt-ridden and the staff members - Lexie (Dawn Steele), Golly (Alexander Morton) and Duncan (Hamish Clark) - aren't exactly easy to work with. It premiered on BBC One in 2000 and ran for seven series.

  • Little Britain

    "Little Britain" is a comedy sketch show written by and starring David Walliams and Matt Lucas. It began life on Radio 4 in 2001 before moving to BBC Three in 2003. Tom Baker's quintessentially English narration gives the series an added dimension and Walliams and Lucas work alongside a supporting cast that includes Anthony Head, Ruth Jones and Joann Condon. Recurring characters include Emily, who likes to exclaim "I'm a lady", wheelchair-bound Andy Pipkin and his carer Lou Todd, teenager Vicky Pollard, and Daffyd Thomas, who frequently exclaims to be "the only gay in the village". After two series on BBC Three, the third series transferred to BBC One. Regular characters were seen visiting other countries in two episodes of "Little Britain Abroad" over Christmas 2006 and spin-off series "Little Britain USA" premiered on BBC One in 2008.

  • The Magic Roundabout

    Animated adventure, based on the children's TV classic, featuring the voices of Robbie Williams, Bill Nighy, Ian McKellen and Kylie Minogue. On a manic hunt for sugar, Dougal the dog inadvertently releases evil sorcerer Zeebad from his prison beneath the roundabout. Free after centuries, the malevolent creature aims to cast the world into darkness, but first he has to capture three magic diamonds. Can Dougal and his pals stop Zeebad's wicked plans by getting to the gems first?

  • Wonder Park

    Animated fantasy adventure featuring the voices of Brianna Denski, Jennifer Garner and Mila Kunis. June and her mother while away the hours playing with stuffed animals and imagining a fabulous theme park called "Wonderland". But when Mom is taken to hospital, June runs off into the woods and discovers the Wonderland characters living out a gloomy existence there. Can June make everything right again?

  • Saving Santa

    Animated musical comedy featuring the voices of Martin Freeman and Tim Curry. When Santa is kidnapped by evil Nevill Baddington, opportunity finally knocks for Bernard the elf to prove his worth and save Christmas with the aid of a special invention.

