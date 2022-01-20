Best Tom Baker TV series and films

The actor went on to pursue a number of other projects, starring in TV series such as Randall and Hopkirk (Deceased) and Monarch of the Glen, and audio dramas including Nicholas Nickleby and Hornets’ Nest, as well as narrating video games, audio books and TV series including comedy sketch show Little Britain.

Tom Baker is best known for his portrayal as the Fourth Doctor in Doctor Who , a role he remained in for seven years between 1974 and 1981.

It might have been over four decades since he left his iconic TV role as Doctor Who but Baker, who hit 88 years old on 20th January 2022, continues to enjoy the show’s legacy to this day.

“What I enjoy most of all in the last 50 years of my life is that gift of playing Doctor Who,” he told The Guardian in 2020. “Because he’s a good soul and I’m a good soul, it kind of licensed me to be my own rather silly but good-natured jolly self, you know, with pretensions to be heroic.”

Baker returned for the Doctor Who 50th anniversary special in 2013, coming face to face with Matt Smith’s incarnation of the Time Lord.

“I’ve achieved a kind of coming to terms with life being this character,” he added. “Everywhere I go, people – if they watch television, especially Doctor Who – are pleased to see me and they think I’ve been amusing. Once you’re in that world, you see, this benevolent world where I am a harmless old geezer with a nice line in banter or whatever it is, people feel comfortable with me and I feel comfortable with them. So I’m altogether very, very happy at the moment.”

The following are some of our favourite big and small-screen roles that Tom Baker has played and narrated across his career, as well as details of how to watch them.