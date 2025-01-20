Most recently, he's penned season 14 thriller Boom and the 2024 Christmas special Joy to the World, which saw Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor investigating a conspiracy at a so-called Time Hotel.

Besides himself and current showrunner Russell T Davies, the writers for Doctor Who season 15 have been kept under wraps thus far, but some fans would like to see at least one more Moffat-penned episode on the line-up.

Recent comments on a private Instagram post from Moffat, which includes a TARDIS in the picture, consist of several Whovians wishing – or demanding – him to contribute more to the long-running BBC series.

"I would cheer if you went back to writing [Doctor Who]," said one comment.

Another user said that they would "literally jump up and down" in excitement if Moffat dropped a Doctor Who update, regardless of how angry it might make their downstairs neighbours.

Steven Moffat. Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Another shared their "hope" to see Moffat write for Alex Kingston's fan favourite character River Song "one last time", with the character having made her final live-action appearance in a Christmas special that turns ten years old this year.

Moffat's post-Doctor Who work includes BBC dramas Dracula and Inside Man, plus HBO's The Time Traveller's Wife and ITVX comedy-drama Douglas is Cancelled, which reunited him with former Who star Karen Gillan.

His latest Doctor Who episode, Joy to the World, enjoyed a generally positive reception from critics, although some fans were disappointed that Moffat subjected yet another of his companions – Nicola Coughlan's Joy – to an unfortunate fate. (Moffat explained his reasons for doing so in a recent interview.)

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

