To tide fans over, Martin has returned in audio form in the Big Finish box set Most Wanted, which sees her face the Daleks.

Chatting to RadioTimes.com, Martin said: "Number one, I would love to do more of the audios, and the same goes for the TV series.

"Just for the fans, who love that incarnation of the Doctor, it would be really nice to get a bit more. Because she's filled with mystery, and there are still lots of questions that when fans ask me, I'm like, 'I don't know! I'm not sure!' I start making s**t up! So I think it would be really nice - ahem, spin-off!"

Martin added: "The great thing [about Doctor Who] is that a character who you may have watched 15, 20 years ago, suddenly they're back.

Jo Martin as the Fugitive Doctor in Doctor Who. BBC

"The possibilities are endless because it's all make believe anyway, so anything could happen. I wouldn't be surprised if I end up going back at some point. It wouldn't surprise me and I hope that happens."

Fans may be even more excited for her potential return after a key character detail was confirmed about the Fugitive Doctor.

Recently, Martin opened up about where her incarnation of the Time Lord fits in with the other Doctors, revealing that former showrunner Chris Chibnall briefed her that she was technically the First Doctor.

She told Doctor Who Magazine: "All I know is that when I took the job and they were trying to explain my Doctor to me, I was told how it was going to work — that I was the First Doctor. So, I was like, 'OK!'"

With Martin returning to the Fugitive Doctor for Most Wanted, she's been able to flesh out the character even more.

She explained to RadioTimes.com: "You've got a lot more time [in the audio dramas], and when you think about my Doctor, we really only had maybe 30 minutes, and then I did some cameos here and there.

"Now, where the scripts take us, you really get to see how she became this person. All the Doctors are different, but my Doctor, she's a no-nonsense, 'let's get this job done' type. And you think, 'Why is she so hard?' But her life has been hard.

"But we also see a lighter side of her within the audio. So you're getting, like, a 360 version of the doctor, which is kind of very rewarding."

The Worlds of Doctor Who – The Fugitive Doctor: Most Wanted is now available to order for £22.99 (collector’s edition CD box set + download) or £18.99 (download only), exclusively from Big Finish - Full cast audio dramas .

Doctor Who will return this year. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

