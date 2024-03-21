"It is, of course, brilliant. Beyond brilliant, it's an absolutely mesmerising episode," he wrote on Instagram.

"I'm lucky and proud and honoured to be working with Steven Moffat, the great man... Steven was the second phone call I made, after getting the old job back. The first was Chris Chibnall, but he sent love and kisses and RAN! Off to write his new novel!

"So stand back, get ready, and travel with the Doctor and Ruby to the most dangerous world you can imagine, and… Antelope. Moment. Drums."

Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor and Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday in Doctor Who. BBC BBC

Chibnall took over the BBC sci-fi from Moffat in 2017 and introduced Jodie Whittaker as the Thirteenth Doctor.

"I always knew I wanted the Thirteenth Doctor to be a woman, and we're thrilled to have secured our number one choice," Chibnall said at the time.

Chibnall is best known for creating ITV's Broadchurch, and was also the head writer for the first two seasons of Doctor Who spin-off Torchwood.

Moffat's return comes after he previously told RadioTimes.com that he would "have to be insane" to come back to the sci-fi series.

Speaking of his return, Moffat said: "Yes, OK, fair enough – apologies to everyone I've very slightly misled – I am in fact writing an episode of the series of Doctor Who. Exactly like I said I never would. What can I tell you?

"There was begging, there was pleading, but finally Russell agreed to let me have another go – so long as I got out of his garden. Working with old friends and a brand new Doctor, I couldn't be happier.

"Sorry I was a bit reticent on the subject for so long. It was all part of an elaborate plan that would have delighted millions, but at the last minute I forgot what it was."

