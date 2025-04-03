She is next expected to be seen in season 15 episode 4, titled Lucky Day, which Gibson has confirmed deals with Ruby's life on Earth and her PTSD from her experiences with the Doctor.

Speaking at a recent Q&A for the series, Gibson said of Ruby: "She’s got a bit of PTSD, I’m not gonna lie!

"It’s such a cool concept to go back to a companion and see how they’re getting on after that wild ride of being stuffed in a double bass or tackling goblins, or hanging over a rope ladder over London. So it’s like, how are things on Earth after all that?"

Jonah Hauer-King as Conrad and Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

She continued: "In episode 4, there's a brilliant storyline of how Ruby’s getting on with her family, and it kind of goes on to the journey of her waiting for the Doctor and still feeling a bit lost. I’m really excited for people to see it, it’s such a cool ep."

Meanwhile, showrunner Russell T Davies said of the episode: "We’ve got an episode coming up with Millie this year, which is the life of Ruby Sunday after she's chosen to leave the Doctor and stay at home.

"And it's an amazing episode, isn't it? It's just absolutely stunning - the PTSD that a companion goes through."

The episode is also set to introduce Jonah Hauer-King as Conrad, a new character Ruby meets, and who in a teaser image is seen holding a poster with the titular phrase Lucky Day emblazoned on it.

Before we get to Lucky Day, there are still three other episodes for fans to look forward to - The Robot Revolution, Lux and The Well.

Lux will feature guest star Alan Cumming who plays Mr Ring-a-Ding, a villainous cartoon character who bursts from a cinema screen when the Doctor and Belinda visit 1952 Miami.

Doctor Who returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Saturday 12th April 2025.

