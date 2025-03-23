The titles are:

The Robot Revolution: Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Peter Hoar

Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Peter Hoar Lux: Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Amanda Brotchie

Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Amanda Brotchie The Well: Written by Russell T Davies & Sharma Angel Walfall, directed by Amanda Brotchie

Written by Russell T Davies & Sharma Angel Walfall, directed by Amanda Brotchie Lucky Day: Written by Pete McTighe, directed by Peter Hoar

Written by Pete McTighe, directed by Peter Hoar The Story & the Engine: Written by Inua Ellams, directed by Makalla McPherson

Written by Inua Ellams, directed by Makalla McPherson The Interstellar Song Contest: Written by Juno Dawson, directed by Ben A. Williams

Written by Juno Dawson, directed by Ben A. Williams Wish World: Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Alex Sanjiv Pillai

Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Alex Sanjiv Pillai The Reality War: Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Alex Sanjiv Pillai

Showrunner Davies said of the announcement: “Excitement mounts as the new season gets closer, and there's nothing a Doctor Who fan loves more than facts! So here’s a whole bunch of them, with titles and writers, everything you need to get ready for transmission!”

We've already had a glimpse at a few of the episodes, including the Interstellar Song Contest, which will guest star Rylan, and is Doctor Who's take on the Eurovision Song Contest.

First-look pictures, which were exclusively shared with Radio Times this month, appear to be from The Robot Revolution, and show the Doctor obediently waiting in line (but, presumably, plotting and planning his escape).

Meanwhile, Lux guest stars Alan Cumming, who will lend his voice to the cartoon character Mr Ring-a-Ding, who looks beyond his animated life to the real world outside.

Rylan Clarke in Doctor Who BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

Of course, fans have been theorising about what the wider arc of the season could be, with some of the titles appearing to allude to the unreal - wishes, stories, and the more explicit finale episode title, The Reality War. Could the season revolve around the Doctor being trapped in a false reality?

Some have even speculated that the show could get very meta, with it being revealed that the Doctor is trapped in a TV show.

One fan wrote on X: "My theory right now is that it’s going to be revealed that the Doctor is in a tv show but it’s like an in universe show that he recently got trapped in probably by Mrs. Flood who’s controlling the events around him. Maybe she’s feeding off the chaos or something?"

Another has theorised that Mrs Flood will be revealed to be "the Master of the Land of Fiction".

One more said: "Ok so what if the finale is linked to this episode and is about mrs flood making the doctor realise HE'S inside a tv show. and that's why she can break the fourth wall and talk to us directly and knows how his story will end."

As for what the new episodes will hold, only time will tell - but we're certainly in for an adventure!

Doctor Who returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Saturday 12th April 2025.

