As part of an episode guide for Doctor Who Magazine, Russell T Davies has revealed that The Robot Revolution is set 17 years after Belinda's ex named a star after her as a gift.

Cut to today, and the robots living on the planet orbiting that star come to claim her as their queen, Davies has explained, making their way to London and bundling her into their rocket to take her 'home'.

“They really think she's their queen. Which is so mad, you have to make the robots mad, too! And the maddest thing of all is the AI Generator, who wants to marry her! Poor Belinda," Davies said.

Varada Sethu as Belinda Chandra in Doctor Who season 15. BBC Studios,Lara Cornell

He added: "We're all discussing AI, whether it works, how it might help or harm us. This is a moment for Doctor Who to reflect that."

Onto Lux! Fans are already intrigued by episode 2, with a recent trailer depicting the Doctor and Belinda as animated characters.

Set in Miami in 1952, the Doctor and Belinda are investigating the disappearance of 15 people – when they encounter Mr Ring-a-Ding, who isn't quite what he seems.

Davies said: "I hope kids will love Mr Ring-a-Ding while also finding him scary. In some ways, it's a thing you kind of dread: that person on screen turning round and looking at you, and realising you're watching them. There's a real thrill to that."

Then there's The Well, which will find the Doctor and Belinda stranded on an inhospitable planet and investigating a mining operation, when they realise something is very wrong.

Writer Sharma Angel-Walfall said of the tone of the episode: "When we had our first meeting, Russell had read one of my scripts. It was a supernatural-horror-type drama for young people. So he knew I had that in my bones.

"I like writing stuff that keeps people on their toes and makes them feel, 'Oh my god, what's gonna happen next?' – with that frightening edge to it. And he explained that would be the kind of tone we would be going for in this episode."

The BBC recently unveiled a dazzling trailer for the upcoming season, which will also feature returning stars including Anita Dobson (Mrs Flood) and Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday) and new faces including Christopher Chung and Kadiff Kirwan.

Doctor Who Magazine 615 is on sale now.

Doctor Who season 15 will be released on 12th April 2025, coming to BBC iPlayer at 8am and later that day on BBC One.

