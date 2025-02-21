Doctor Who season 15 unveils first look at new character - Slow Horses star confirmed
Showrunner Russell T Davies promises "one hell of a meeting".
Doctor Who season 15 is officially taking shape, with Slow Horses star Christopher Chung confirmed to star as a new character named Cassio.
Chung, who will be familiar to TV fans for his role as MI5 agent Roddy in the Apple TV+ series, will appear alongside Ncuti Gatwa (the Doctor) and Varada Sethu (Belinda Chandra) in the upcoming season of the sci-fi.
Speaking about his casting, Chung said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to step into the Whoniverse as Cassio for season 2!
"This show is legendary, and getting to be part of this new era feels surreal. Working with Russell and Ncuti has been a dream!
"This episode is huge – packed with everything Who fans love: heart, adventure, and a touch of madness. I can’t wait for everyone to see what’s in store – it’s going to be iconic. Get ready!”
Showrunner Russell T Davies added: "I’m a huge fan of Slow Horses, and I was so excited to get Chris involved.
"He brings all of his strength and style and talent to one of the darkest, toughest episodes we’ve ever made. As for whether Cassio is an ally or an enemy of the Doctor, you’ll have to wait and see, but I can promise, it’s one hell of a meeting!”
Chung joins confirmed cast members including Gatwa, Sethu, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Susan Twist, Anita Dobson and more for the new season.
Plus, we're also expecting the return of Millie Gibson's Ruby Sunday, who appears to be joining UNIT in the upcoming season.
Our next adventure in time and space awaits!
Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer in the UK and Disney Plus internationally.
Authors
Louise Griffin is the Sci-Fi & Fantasy Editor for Radio Times, covering everything from Doctor Who, Star Wars and Marvel to House of the Dragon and Good Omens. She previously worked at Metro as a Senior Entertainment Reporter and has a degree in English Literature.