While Dobson is keeping tight-lipped about what adventures Mrs Flood will go on in season 2, she teased that more incredible costumes are coming, adding: "I get to wear some really cool outfits. I'm big on clothes!"

She's also in the know about all the fan theories circulating about Mrs Flood – and she says some of them are pretty close to the truth.

Anita Dobson as Mrs Flood in Doctor Who episode Empire of Death. BBC

"I think some of the theories are really cool, because I've done a couple of Comic Cons, and the fans come up and tell me what they think," she said.

"Some of them have been really close to the truth. And some of them come up with these, you think, ‘wow, that's really good.’ So I hope Russell's listening in, and I really hope to do more, because I have loved my journey with it. It's been fantastic. I love Mrs Flood."

Mrs Flood was introduced as Ruby Sunday's (Millie Gibson) curious neighbour but, when she recognised the Doctor's TARDIS at the end of the 2023 Christmas special The Church on Ruby Road, it became clear there's more to her than initially meets the eye.

Anita Dobson at the Radio Times Covers Party. Radio Times/Ray Burmiston

In season 14, Mrs Flood returned, giving more clues about her identity – but we don't have any solid answers just yet.

The trailer for season 15 has made it clear that Mrs Flood is set to return in style (how else?) as she gazes at something through a pair of opera glasses.

Perhaps the chaos is only just beginning.

Doctor Who will return this year on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.