Doctor Who's Anita Dobson confirms Mrs Flood's identity will be revealed very soon
Theories about Mrs Flood's identity have been swirling since her first appearance.
Since Christmas 2023, Doctor Who fans have been puzzling over the identity of Mrs Flood – but actress Anita Dobson has now confirmed that mystery will soon be over.
Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com at the Radio Times Covers Party, Dobson said: "By the end of this series that's coming up now, you will find out who she is and what she's about."
While Dobson is keeping tight-lipped about what adventures Mrs Flood will go on in season 2, she teased that more incredible costumes are coming, adding: "I get to wear some really cool outfits. I'm big on clothes!"
She's also in the know about all the fan theories circulating about Mrs Flood – and she says some of them are pretty close to the truth.
"I think some of the theories are really cool, because I've done a couple of Comic Cons, and the fans come up and tell me what they think," she said.
"Some of them have been really close to the truth. And some of them come up with these, you think, ‘wow, that's really good.’ So I hope Russell's listening in, and I really hope to do more, because I have loved my journey with it. It's been fantastic. I love Mrs Flood."
Mrs Flood was introduced as Ruby Sunday's (Millie Gibson) curious neighbour but, when she recognised the Doctor's TARDIS at the end of the 2023 Christmas special The Church on Ruby Road, it became clear there's more to her than initially meets the eye.
In season 14, Mrs Flood returned, giving more clues about her identity – but we don't have any solid answers just yet.
The trailer for season 15 has made it clear that Mrs Flood is set to return in style (how else?) as she gazes at something through a pair of opera glasses.
Perhaps the chaos is only just beginning.
Doctor Who will return this year on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
Authors
Louise Griffin is the Sci-Fi & Fantasy Editor for Radio Times, covering everything from Doctor Who, Star Wars and Marvel to House of the Dragon and Good Omens. She previously worked at Metro as a Senior Entertainment Reporter and has a degree in English Literature.