Since then, theories have been absolutely flying.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com at the 2025 Radio Times Covers Party, Dobson said: "I think some of the theories are really cool, because I've done a couple of Comic-Cons, and the fans come up and tell me what they think.

Anita Dobson at the 2025 Radio Times Covers Party. Radio Times/Ray Burmiston

"Some of them have been really close to the truth. And some of them come up with [them], you think, ‘Wow, that's really good.’ So I hope Russell [T Davies, showrunner] is listening in!"

Dobson added: "I really hope to do more, because I have loved my journey with it. It's been fantastic. I love Mrs Flood."

Anita Dobson and Steven Moffat at the 2025 Radio Times Covers Party. Radio Times/Ray Burmiston

Mrs Flood is set to return next season, with the trailer showing her donning some opera glasses as she looks on at something (perhaps some mayhem she's caused).

One of the leading theories is that she could be someone from the Doctor's past - after all, she did know what a TARDIS was. Another is that she's one of the Pantheon of Discord, much like Jinkx Monsoon's Maestro in season 14. A newer theory is that she's another version of Anita from the 2024 Christmas special Joy to the World.

Thankfully, Dobson previously revealed that we'll find out more about the character next season.

Anita Dobson as Mrs Flood in Doctor Who season 15 BBC

Season 15 will see Ncuti Gatwa return as the Fifteenth Doctor, alongside new companion Belinda Chandra, played by Varada Sethu. Fans will also see the return of Gibson as Ruby Sunday, with new famous faces including Rose Ayling-Ellis being cast.

Recently, four new writers were also confirmed to join the fold, with Pete McTighe, Juno Dawson, Inua Ellams and Sharma Angel-Walfall all penning episodes. Watch this space (and time!).

Doctor Who will return this year.

