That moment proved that there was more to Mrs Flood than initially met the eye – as did her return in season 14, particularly the finale episode Empire of Death.

So, is Mrs Flood a Time Lord? A character from the Doctor's past? Everything's possible at the moment, but one theory has taken hold of fans after the 2024 Christmas special, Joy to the World.

Nicola Coughlan as Joy and Steph De Whalley as Anita in Doctor Who episode Joy to the World. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf,James Pardon

Some fans think the standout character from the episode, Anita (played by Steph de Whalley), could actually be a young Mrs Flood – and that she's set to return.

There's not a lot of solid evidence to go on at the moment, but there are a few little hints and clues – first of all, the name Anita, which is shared by Steph de Whalley's Anita and Mrs Flood actress Dobson.

Previously, we wouldn't have expected an actor's name to have any bearing on plot points, but in recent times, showrunner Russell T Davies has been playful with actors' names, most prominently when it came to actress Susan Twist (AKA Susan Triad, who unveiled herself to be Sutekh).

Joy to the World could also explain how Mrs Flood knows what a TARDIS is.

Rather than being a Time Lord herself, it could be as simple as the Doctor explaining what the miniature figures that he collected in his hotel room were and why they reminded him of home – after all, they did spend a lot of time together during that year he spent at the Sandringham Hotel.

Then there are the chairs (stay with us, as this one might be a bit tenuous). During the year that the Doctor spent with Anita at the Sandringham Hotel, the pair developed a tradition that they called Chair Night - during which they'd sit and chat for hours.

Could Anita have continued this tradition in her older years? After all, Mrs Flood is constantly seen sitting out on a camping chair on her front porch.

Whether or not this theory has any legs, it's been confirmed that we'll find out more about Mrs Flood in the next season of Doctor Who.

Dobson previously told RadioTimes.com: "In fact, this particular series, season 2, which we’re [filming] at the moment, you do actually find out quite a lot about her. That’ll be interesting, to see what people think."

Dobson went on to say: "I’ve been in the dark for so long that I quite like it now! I never know what’s going to happen and that’s part of the fun."

Not too long now!

Doctor Who will return for season 15 in 2025. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

