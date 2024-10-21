She went on: “Even at the end of the next series... there's a line that she says, and I thought, 'That's a little bit odd for her to say that at this point.'

"So even at that point, she still adds another twist or a turn, so you're not quite sure. You think she's one thing, but you don't know. She always keeps a few things in her pocket.

"You never quite know where she's going. It's nice to create a bit of mystery."

Anita Dobson as Mrs Flood and Angela Wynter as Cherry in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

After the end of season 14, Whovians are still none the wiser as to who Ruby Sunday's kind neighbour actually is, especially with her ability to break the fourth wall and stare into the souls of viewers.

We do know that we'll certainly be getting some answers around her true identity next season, though, with Dobson herself obviously saying as much.

But also, previously showrunner Russell T Davies told SFX magazine (via GamesRadar): "I promise you next year, great answers to that, great solutions.

"Probably because she’s wearing white fur, people are going to think she’s [Time Lord companion] Romana, aren’t they?

"I promise you answers to that. Again, that’s gonna be next year.

"I cannot tell you how much joy and fun we had with this story. Anita Dobson – I’m laughing out loud! – Anita Dobson’s got the best stuff ever coming up. Glorious."

There's plenty more Mrs Flood to come in season 15, as the actress recently revealed in an interview with Doctor Who Magazine: "Russell T Davies called me into his office. It was scary! Like going to the headmaster. But I tootled in there and he was ever so nice.

"He said, 'We want you to come back,' and I said, 'I’m very happy to.' An immediate response, 'Will you stay?' 'Of course I will.' Then he said, 'And now I’m going to tell you what Mrs Flood gets up to in season 2…'"

She added: "You have to understand the character’s psyche. Why does Mrs Flood behave this way? There has to be a reason. People very rarely flip on a moment. Even if they do, there’s usually something that made that happen. Trying to find that trigger is fascinating."

