Chatting to Collider at San Diego Comic-Con, Gibson said of what we can expect with Ruby in season 15: "It's the rare case where you see the companion after the Doctor. It's never been explored before, and I think it's such a beautiful and clever thing to do.

"Can you imagine traveling the world with the Doctor and then seeing how they cope with it after when your life just goes back to normal? It was the weirdest feeling."

She continued: "But yeah, I'm joined by the beautiful Jonah Hauer-King on her journey. He's a very, very interesting character, and he makes the show even more magical. So, I'm very excited to see what he's like."

As for who The Little Mermaid actor Hauer-King will be starring as, we don't yet have any concrete details. However, there are rumours that he's set to star as Ruby's boyfriend – although recent set photos could point at a bit more of a sinister path for the new character.

The photos sent fans into an excited spiral, opening up the possibility of there being some kind of problem revolving around time and manipulating it so that there's a parallel London.

Like we said, all theories at the minute but at least we know we'll be getting more Ruby Sunday action in the next instalment.

The new season is set to air in 2025 so we're sure more details will be released in due course about how Hauer-King slots into the season's action.

We also know that this run of episodes will see a brand new companion joining the mix alongside Ruby and the Doctor. That's right, it'll signal the arrival of Varada Sethu, who actually made her Who debut in season 14 episode 3, Boom.

It was previously confirmed that Sethu won't be reprising her season 14 role of Mundy Flynn (at least not explicitly) but will star as a character called Belinda Chandra.

Doctor Who will return at Christmas on BBC iPlayer and BBC One. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

