Speaking to SFX magazine (via GamesRadar), Davies addressed the fan theory that Mrs Flood is former companion Romana as she was wearing a similar costume - and he didn't quite rule it out.

He told the magazine: "She had us all roaring with laughter at that scene, she is so brilliant. I promise you next year, great answers to that, great solutions," Davies said. "Probably because she’s wearing white fur, people are going to think she’s [Time Lord companion] Romana, aren’t they?"

Davies added: "I promise you answers to that. Again, that’s gonna be next year. I cannot tell you how much joy and fun we had with this story. Anita Dobson – I’m laughing out loud! – Anita Dobson’s got the best stuff ever coming up. Glorious."

While Mrs Flood's identity has been left as a mystery as we head towards season 15, Dobson previously told RadioTimes.com that we'll be finding out more very soon.

She told us: "You will find out more about her as we go along."

She added: "In fact, this particular series, season 2, which we’re [filming] at the moment, you do actually find out quite a lot about her. That’ll be interesting, to see what people think."

Dobson went on to say: "I’ve been in the dark for so long that I quite like it now! I never know what’s going to happen and that’s part of the fun."

While Mrs Flood started as a seemingly innocent neighbour of Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson), it soon became clear there was more to her than meets the eye when she ended the Christmas special, The Church on Ruby Road, with her shock line: "Never seen a TARDIS before?"

Theories have ranged from the idea that Mrs Flood is actually the Doctor's first ever companion and his granddaughter, Susan Foreman, to the notion that she's one of the Pantheon of Discord.

However, we'll have to wait a little longer for answers!

Doctor Who will return at Christmas on BBC iPlayer and BBC One. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

