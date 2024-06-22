A key part of the story is Anita Dobson's Mrs Flood – but her identity hasn't quite been revealed yet (although many have their theories).

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Dobson said: "You will find out more about her as we go along."

Anita Dobson as Mrs Flood and Angela Wynter as Cherry in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

She added: "In fact, this particular series, season 2, which we’re [filming] at the moment, you do actually find out quite a lot about her. That’ll be interesting, to see what people think."

Dobson went on to say: "I’ve been in the dark for so long that I quite like it now! I never know what’s going to happen and that’s part of the fun."

While Mrs Flood started as a seemingly innocent neighbour of Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson), it soon became clear there was more to her than meets the eye when she ended the Christmas special, The Church on Ruby Road, with her shock line: "Never seen a TARDIS before?"

In The Legend of Ruby Sunday, she confronted Ruby's nan Cherry Sunday (Angela Wynter), with it being made clear that she's not to be trusted. Mrs Flood also clearly knew Sutekh's identity, as she delivered an ominous warning, saying: "I'd be very careful, Mrs Sunday – there's a storm coming in… He waits no more."

Theories have ranged from the idea that Mrs Flood is actually the Doctor's first ever companion and his granddaughter, Susan Foreman, to the notion that she's one of the Pantheon of Discord.

However, it seems we'll have to wait until next season for more details.

