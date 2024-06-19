Doctor Who star credits fans for "inevitable" Sutekh revival: "They've kept him alive"
Gabriel Woolf said he was "over the moon" to be asked to return.
The Legend of Ruby Sunday answered some age-old questions fans have had since season 14 of Doctor Who kicked off, and while the Doctor has already fought off many villains, the One Who Waits has returned for an ultimate battle.
Following the reveal, it was confirmed that the upcoming episode of Tales of the TARDIS will feature Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor and Millie Gibson's Ruby Sunday in a remastered Pyramids of Mars.
The original four-parter saw Tom Baker's Fourth Doctor and Elisabeth Sladen's Sarah Jane Smith having to battle the Sutekh.
In a new Q&A, Gabriel Woolf said it felt "inevitable" to be reviving Sutekh after 50 years. "I'd never lost Sutekh because of the fans," he said.
"They've kept him alive, organised conventions all over the place, so it feels kind of natural."
Reflecting on being asked to return to the iconic villain role, Woolf said: "I was over the moon, delighted and thrilled. It was wonderful.
"The fans have always said, 'Oh, you must come back!' and I always said back, 'It's not up to me!' - and now it's happened. Extraordinary."
Fans will, of course, meet a new and improved Sutekh as he takes on the Doctor and Ruby, and Woolf has teased "some development of the character".
"But we do have the same classic lines here and there, so he is recognisable, and he is destroying the same universe," he teased.
