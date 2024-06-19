The original four-parter saw Tom Baker's Fourth Doctor and Elisabeth Sladen's Sarah Jane Smith having to battle the Sutekh.

In a new Q&A, Gabriel Woolf said it felt "inevitable" to be reviving Sutekh after 50 years. "I'd never lost Sutekh because of the fans," he said.

"They've kept him alive, organised conventions all over the place, so it feels kind of natural."

Reflecting on being asked to return to the iconic villain role, Woolf said: "I was over the moon, delighted and thrilled. It was wonderful.

"The fans have always said, 'Oh, you must come back!' and I always said back, 'It's not up to me!' - and now it's happened. Extraordinary."

Fans will, of course, meet a new and improved Sutekh as he takes on the Doctor and Ruby, and Woolf has teased "some development of the character".

"But we do have the same classic lines here and there, so he is recognisable, and he is destroying the same universe," he teased.

Tales of the TARDIS: Pyramids of Mars airs on Thursday 20th June at 8pm on BBC Four and BBC iPlayer.

Doctor Who continues on Saturday 22nd June on BBC iPlayer and BBC One. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

