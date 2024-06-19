According to Barb, Rogue was watched by a total of 3.521 million people, compared to 3.38 million for Dot and Bubble, 4.058 million for 73 Yards and 3.57 million for Boom.

The figure of 3.521 million is the total consolidated figure for the first seven days following the episode's release, including pre-broadcast viewing and viewing on tablets, PCs and smartphones.

Once again, Doctor Who found itself in the top 50 most-watched programmes of the week commencing 3rd June through to the 9th.

Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor and Jonathan Groff as Rogue in Doctor Who. BBC

According to figures from Barb (via DoctorWhoTV), the episode was watched during its BBC One slot by 2.11 million viewers, ever so slightly down from the 2.12 million who watched Dot and Bubble the previous week.

In a new release strategy, Doctor Who is released on BBC iPlayer before its evening BBC One slot, allowing fans to tune into the latest episode as soon as it becomes available.

Fans initially shared disappointment over the new release schedule, with many fearing more spoilers would appear before everyone had the chance to watch.

In an issue of Doctor Who Magazine, showrunner Russell T Davies insisted that the release strategy is the "future" of television.

"And now we have 2024," wrote Davies. "With plenty of warning of the new pattern, for you to plan ahead and choose your own viewing. And that’s the point: choice. You’re not having to change your habits to fit the show, the show is changing to fit you.

"And it's changing to adopt the patterns of all modern TV shows. Yes, I think all of them, very soon. This is the future, and it’s here, right now."

Doctor Who continues on Saturday 22nd June on BBC iPlayer and BBC One.

